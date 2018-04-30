Twitter introduces new timeline feature for news stories

In the microblogging site’s ongoing effort to transform into a news outlet , Twitter has confirmed the introduction of a new feature that groups multiple tweets linking to the same news story.

The news-link will be pushed to your timeline and appear as a small preview, with the people that have shared it, along with their tweets, grouped below.

This feature, albeit similar to Facebook’s own method of tidying up the newsfeed, is the latest news-centric Twitter tweak, joining the likes of live news broadcasts and its journalist-focused ‘explore’ tab .

The link-grouping feature is currently available to all Twitter users across iOS, Android and web platforms, so it’s only a matter of time before you’ll see it show up on your timeline.