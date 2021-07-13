Tinder swipes right to partner with Netflix for its Indian dating show

Dating app Tinder is joining hands with Netflix as the official casting partner for its first ever Indian dating reality show - IRL: In Real Love, which is produced by Monozygotic.

Singles on Tinder can apply for IRL: In Real Love by just making one Swipe Right in-app. Swipe Cards will appear in between Tinder members' stack of potential matches. And if they Swipe Right on the in-app casting callout and they will be redirected to a registration page.

Casting decision is all Netflix's

Tanya Bami, Director, International Originals, Netflix India, said, “IRL: In Real Love is an indigenous dating format and the association with Tinder will help us keep it as real as the times today. Authenticity is key to any reality series and Tinder will help us find a cast whose preferences and choices will enable us to understand the everyday dating conundrums.”

“Right from the casting process to its distinctive dating format, this show brings to the table, an opportunity to experience new connections, some heartbreaks, unmatched chemistry and a whole lot of fun. With Tinder’s diverse community of young singletons actively looking for real sparks, this show will provide them with exactly that and more. It’s a perfect match!”, said Taru Kapoor, GM, Tinder and Match Group, India.

Selection of participants to the reality show and all casting decisions will be at Netflix’s and its appointed casting organizer’s sole discretion.