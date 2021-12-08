Tiger tales shot on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G - Is it any good?

Samsung, which is trying to showboat the camera prowess of Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, had previously partnered with National Geographic Traveller India for an underwater expedition to Maldives and capture (on camera) the famed tiger sharks.

Now, the company has teamed up with Discovery and Project C.A.T. (Conserving Acres for Tigers) for a documentary titled ‘Eye to Eye With a Tiger’ that has been shot using the same smartphone camera. Samsung said the documentary was for raising awareness on the need to protect tigers, as well as their habitats.

The documentary, shot in Ranthambore National Park by well-known wildlife photographer Yashas Narayan, tracks his experience in photographing the elusive big cats. Award-winning director Vikram Singh was also part of the project.

Samsung eyes the tiger

Project C.A.T, started by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Discovery, is an initiative that promotes the preservation of remaining tiger populations’ natural habitats. This project currently supports nearly six million acres of tiger habitat across India, Bhutan and Russia.

Aside from being a gripping documentary on the tigers in the wild, ‘Eye to Eye With a Tiger’ also showcases the 'flexibility' that Galaxy S21 Ultra purportedly offers to filmmakers. Perhaps that was the point of Samsung's participation in the project.

Yashas Narayan reportedly didn’t use any extra lenses and phone was clasped in a grip system to give him more control. Samsung said that the camera's dual-tele zoom & space zoom can bring faraway subjects close to your eyes without the image suffering any distortion. The camera offers zoom functionalities at 3x, 10x or even 100x.

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G camera pro video mode to the fore

A tiger shot using the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. (Image credit: Samsung India)

Samsung, which is touting the camera in Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G to be of cinema-level worth, said the '8K Video Snap' lets users pull out high resolution stills from a cinematic 8K video, without having to choose between capturing stills and videos. The 8K Video Snap basically captures the scene in front of you in both video and ultra-high-definition photo formats.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra’s camera comes with a 'Pro Mode' that lets you calibrate the camera’s shutter speed, contrast, saturation, ISO value. The thing is the 'Pro Mode' is available both for still pics as well as video mode.

Yashas Narayan and his team during the shoot. (Image credit: Samsung India)

The company claims that the Pro Video mode allows you to adjust your camera’s resolution to 8K, as well as manage the camera’s focus to be on your desired subject when shooting and even choose which direction you are recording sound from as you go.

It is not Samsung alone that is making a hue and cry about the camera in its top-end phone. Recently, we had OnePlus claiming that a full-fledged Bollywood film was shot using the camera in OnePlus 9 Pro 5G. Not to forget the full-length feature film "C U Soon" in Malayalam that was filmed using an iPhone.