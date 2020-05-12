This is the cheapest alternative to Microsoft’s Surface Go 2 - plus it comes with a keyboard and stylus

Last week, Microsoft launched its new 2-in-1 laptop: the Surface Go 2. However, we've found what we believe is a much better deal, especially if you're also after a keyboard and active stylus pen to improve your productivity.
Chuwi UBook Pro 2-in-1 laptop - $429.99 from Gearbest
(£352.17/AU$670.79)
Was your head turned by the new Microsoft Surface Go 2? This 2-in-1 from Chuwi blows it out of the water with its Intel Celeron N4100 and 256GB SSD - plus, it ships with a keyboard and stylus included.
The cheapest Surface Go 2 model costs $399.99 (£399.99/AU$629) and comes with an Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y processor, 64GB eMMC, 4GB RAM and a 10.5-inch full HD+ display. All in all, not much of an improvement over the first Surface Go.
Swap in the Core M3 model with a Surface Go Type Cover and a Surface Pen and see the price balloon to more than double.
Compare that to the Chuwi UBook Pro; for a little more dough ($429.99/£352.17/AU$670.79) you get the tablet, keyboard and a functional active stylus pen.
The UBook Pro's other key specs are also far superior to the Surface Go 2's components. It boasts a quad-core Intel Celeron N4100 - which should prove far more powerful than the dual-core 4425Y CPU (but about 10% slower than the Core M3) - twice the system memory and a far beefier and speedier 256GB SSD.
Bear in mind...
If this product comes from mainland China, it will take at least a month to reach either the US or the UK (and potentially more). You may be levied a tax either directly or through the courier.
Have you managed to get hold of a cheaper product with equivalent specifications, in stock and brand new? Let us know and we'll tip our hat to you.
The Chuwi device also features a greater range of ports (an HDMI, two USB 3.0s and a Type-C), Windows 10 Home and the keyboard is backlit to boot.
The only disappointments are the underwhelming cameras and the poor battery life, but compromises had to be made somewhere.
