This brand-new iPad is a North Korean exclusive

North Korean technology company Myohhang recently launched a brand-new tablet they’ve ‘lovingly’ christened after Apple’s trademarked iPad.

According to NK News, the Ryonghung iPad has been designed to let users read the news, work on documents and use more than 40 pre-installed apps, including one that can diagnose 1,200 ailments and suggest remedies.

It’s powered by a quad-core 1.2GHz CPU and comes packing 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. In the box is an HDMI cable and a keyboard, along with “network capabilities”.

Advertising for the new tablet has begun, with marketing material blatantly ignoring trademark laws. “The iPad has been certified by the local GMP system, and highly appreciated at the third national sci-tech festival and the national intellectual property products show in 2016,” states the official brochure.

This isn’t the first time Apple has had an influence on North Korean tech. In 2014, a desktop PC was spotted in a Pyongyang trade fair that could easily have been mistaken for an iMac. Around the same time, the country released its own operating system dubbed ‘Red Star 3.0’, which at least visually looked almost identical to Apple’s OS X.

Apple has been queried as to whether they plan to pursue a case against the North Korean company for trademark infringement, but there hadn’t been any response from the Cupertino firm at the time of publication. We’ll update this story should the iPad-maker deign to reply.