The world's smallest full-frame mirrorless camera, Sigma fp now available in India

Sigma, a Japanese company mainly known for its range of camera lenses and accessories recently debuted the world's smallest mirrorless camera. The Sigma fp is a full-frame mirrorless snapper that is supremely lightweight at 370g and can record at 4K UHD resolution. It is now available to purchase in India at Rs 2,15,000 for the body.

At this price, the Sigma fp goes up against the likes of popular full-frame mirrorless cameras like the Sony Alpha A7R III and Nikon Z6, to name a few.

Mr. Ananth Seshan, Director, Shetala Agencies - who represents SIGMA in India, said, “SIGMA fp is a fantastic new generation of cameras that will revolutionize digital photography and film-making. There are several modes the camera can be used with, making it highly versatile and perfectly adaptable to different styles of photography or videography.”

(Image credit: Sigma)

Sigma fp uses a 24.6MP BSI-CMOS sensor with the Bayer filter and can also record 12-bit CinemaDNG RAW video to an external recording unit. It has a built-in heat sink and the body is structurally sealed to make it resistant to dust and usual splashes of water.

The camera doesn't have a mechanical shutter and instead replaces it with an electronic one. One advantage of having an electronic shutter is the elimination of shutter sound and shock while taking pictures.

This mirrorless camera supports the L-Mount which means one can use other compatible lenses from Panasonic and Leica along with Sigma. Besides, one can also use a mount converter to attach Canon's EF Mount lenses on the Sigma fp.

Sigma has adopted a modular system for this camera, with users able to add features such as a hot shoe, viewfinder and a bigger handgrip to suit their shooting style and optimize the camera for stills or video.

(Image credit: Sigma)

The camera supports an ISO range of up to 25600 and has a 49-point autofocus system in place. On the back, there's a 3.15-inch LCD monitor with 2,100,000 dots and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The Sigma fp is devoid of a viewfinder given its small size but the company offers an LCD ViewFinder separately that can be attached to the camera.

In India, Sigma fp starts at Rs 2,15,000 for the body and Rs 2,50,000 with a Sigma 45mm kit lens. The company hasn't revealed the prices of optional accessories yet.