The Vivo S7 5G is a Vivo X50 lookalike: Here are the renders

Ahead of its August 3 launch, Vivo has officially teased the Vivo S7 5G in a teaser yet again. And part of it resembles the recently-launched Vivo X50 Pro. This time, the teaser looks colourful, shows the camera design similar to the earlier launched flagship, with in-app features like night and beauty modes.

The renders on Weibo show a gradient pattern of colours on the back on the Vivo S7 5G, a gradient shade we've seen many times before. We can see Blue, Pink, Purple hues on the gradient and it is one of the colours that look stunning, to say the least.

However, our focus was on the rear cameras. It has a squircle layout with specifications etched below and is similar to the recently launched X50 Pro. There is a large sensor inside the housing which is accompanied by two small ones beneath. There are power, volume buttons on the right and USB-C port at the bottom.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Vivo) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Weibo) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Vivo)

The official renders attribute the earlier leaks which had said that the device will have a triple camera setup with Samsung’s 64MP sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide and a 13MP telephoto lens.

Coming back, the teaser opens up with an “UltraSunnySelfie” tagline and further into the video, we see the UI of the camera app and modes like HDR, beauty mode, Night mode and video options. The video ends with a #stylishselfie tag which clearly sets the precedent that Vivo is looking to promote the device with a great selfie camera at the front.

That could just be possible as the one frame of the teaser shows the device to have two sensors at the front probably tucked inside a notch confirming the earlier renders of the return of a bath-tub styled notch on the Vivo S7 5G. As per leaks, the device will have a whopping 44MP Samsung’s GH1 and an 8MP Hynix Hi846 ultra-wide lens on the front.

Apart from this, the device is expected to have a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor which is confirmed by renders as there is neither a cut-out on the back or in the power button. Powered by Snapdragon 765 5G SoC the device makes a departure from Exynos 980 on the Vivo S6 5G. Paired with 8GB of RAM and 128/256GB storage, the device is expected to start at CNY 2998 in China. Let's wait till August 3 to know the official details.