The Samsung W21 5G is a bigger Galaxy Z Fold 2 for China

Samsung has launched a new China-exclusive foldable device called the Samsung W21. The newly launched W21 is a 5G device and comes with similar specifications as the recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 2 but it comes with a bigger design and uses slightly different design language as well.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is also available in China for CNY 16,999 which is roughly around Rs 1,89,826. In addition to the existing Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung has unveiled W21 5G in China for CNY 19,999 which is around Rs 2,23,340.

The Samsung W21 can be called as a tweaked version of the Z Fold 2 and Samsung has even removed “Galaxy” branding from the device for some reason. The major change comes in terms of the design of the W21.

Samsung W21 specs

What? Samsung W21 is actually bigger than Fold2! pic.twitter.com/IIk1mxAI04November 4, 2020

Starting off with the design, the Samsung W21 comes in a single colour option in China. It is available in Gold colour only. Instead of plain back panel design, the W21 comes with a vertical line which runs from top to bottom. As for the display, the Samsung W21 5G offers 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. And, when folded, you get a 6.2-inch AMOLED screen. This is exactly what the Galaxy Z Fold 2 offers. But the surprising fact is that the new W21 is actually bigger than the Z Fold 2. A picture posted by Ice Universe on Twitter shows that the W21 is slightly bigger than the Fold 2 for unclear reasons, as the display sizes and the battery capacity are identical.

Furthermore, the W21 5G is powered by Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset and is paired with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. It features the same triple camera setup from Z Fold 2 with a 12MP primary shooter followed by 12MP ultra-wide lens and a telephoto lens of 12MP. Selfies are handled by a 10MP shooter. We are yet to know the exact capacity of the battery and since the Z Fold 2 packs in a 4,500mAh battery, the W21 is also expected to feature the same.

There is no word on the availability of the Samsung W21 outside of China yet.