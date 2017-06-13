The much awaited Nokia 6, 5, 3 Android smartphones are finally here in India

One of the most exciting smartphone launches of 2017 is now over and India’s most beloved mobile company Nokia has set both its feet in the country. As expected, HMD Global has today unveiled the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 Android smartphones in India.

To recall, the new Nokia 6 was launched earlier in China followed by Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 smartphone, which debuted at MWC. In India’s case, Nokia 3310 was the first phone to among the new ones to come to India. Before HMD Global, Nokia brand was under Microsoft’s ownership. Although the Lumia brand is vanished, there are still some phones surviving.

Price and availability

The price details were spilled out before the launch and looks like the guesses were close. Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 will be exclusively available at over 80,000 offline stores. The Nokia 5 is priced at Rs 12,899 and will be available for pre-orders from July 7, while the Nokia 3 will go on sale starting June 16 at Rs 9,499.

Nokia 6 will be sold exclusively on Amazon India website for Rs 14,999, and the registration will begin on July 14 on Amazon.

At this price point, the new Nokia phones will give direct competition to Redmi phones from Xiaomi and also Moto G series from Lenovo.

Specifications

To recap, Nokia 3 packs a 5-inch IPS LCD HD (720 x 1280 pixels) display with a pixel density of 294 ppi. A Quad-core MediTek 6737 processor with Cortex A-53 cores clocked at 1.4GHz paired with Mali-T720 GPU powers this device. In the storage segment, it comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB external storage that can be expanded via microSD card upto 256GB. On the camera front, it houses an 8MP sensor on both front and back. The device runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. A non-removable 2,650 mAh battery fuels the device.

Nokia 5 comes equipped with a 5.2-inch IPS LCD HD (720 x 1280 pixels) display with a pixel density of 284 ppi. It is powered by a Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430 with eight Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.4GHz. In terms of storage, it offers 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage with an option to expand it via micro SD card upto 256GB. Nokia 5 features a 13MP camera on the back and 8MP camera on the front. The device runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and is backed by 3,000mAh battery pack. A fingerprint sensor is mounted on the back for secure authentication.

The expensive variant of the bunch Nokia 6 boasts a 5.5-inch IPS LCD Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels) display with a pixel density of 403 ppi. Under the hood, Nokia 6 is powered by a Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430 alongside 4GB/3GB RAM. While 3GB RAM variant offers 32GB internal storage, the 4GB model comes with 64GB internal storage. Internal storage on both variants can be expanded via microSD card upto 256GB. Speaking of the optics, the primary camera houses a 16MP sensor, and the front camera uses an 8MP sensor. Nokia 6 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. A non-removable 3000mAh battery fuels the device.