The first Dimensity 1000 Plus 5G phone could cost as low as $350

The iQoo Z1 launching shortly on May 19 is shaping up to be quite an interesting smartphone. Little-known iQoo, which is originally a Vivo sub-brand in China, has just revealed the phone’s official renders. It also seems like the legitimate pricing for the handset has leaked and it is sure to turn a few heads.

Coming to renders, the rectangular cutout for cameras has become quite commonplace on smartphones in 2020. The iQoo Z1 has the same cutout with triple cameras and a LED flash placed in it. The fingerprint could either be on the front screen or inside the home button. The handset will come in two colour variants, for now, White and Blue, as teased in the renders. iQoo has already confirmed the handset will feature the fresh Dimensity 1000 Plus 5G SoC making it the first handset to do so. That’s all the official information we have on its design. A seemingly legit render did reveal the front of the handset sporting a hole-punch design.

(Image credit: Weibo)

What’s more, a leaked pre-sale poster shows that the 5G phone could be priced as low as 2,498 Yuan which translates to $352. A day back, the Poco F2 Pro was launched with an eye-catching $540 price tag, but if this poster is legitimate, this takes 5G phones to a whole new affordable level. The prices are for the 6GB + 128GB model.

Following its Snapdragon siblings, the iQoo Z1 is also likely to boast 44W fast-charging while a refresh rate of 144Hz is also being talked about for the upcoming phone.

iQoo has already set its foot in India last year so it would be expected that the company could bring the handset to India as well owing to its very reasonable prices. However, as of now, the iQoo Z1 stays in China.