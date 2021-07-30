The Boys season 3: everything we know

The Boys season 3: key info - Currently filming for Amazon Prime Video

- Will introduce Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy

- A fictional news show fills in the gaps between seasons 2 and 3

- Gunpowder, Blue Hawk and Supersonic have been cast in the show

- Season 3 will adapt the Herogasm storyline and introduce the superhero team Payback

The Boys season 3 has been filming for a while now, and anticipation is high for the next series of Amazon Prime's adaptation of Gareth Ennis and Darick Robertson's graphic novels – but what do we know about the next part so far?

Well, while filming is expected to wrap up soon enough, quite a lot has been revealed about the broad strokes of season 3 in terms of story. We're predicting that The Boys season 3 will get a release date of 2022 at this point, too, based on how things are going – but Amazon hasn't revealed when it's getting here either way.

Below, we'll explore everything we know about The Boys season 3 to date, including its plot, cast and a new YouTube series that's designed to bridge the gap between season 2 and the new episodes. A word of warning before we begin: we'll be dealing with huge spoilers for The Boys seasons 1 and 2, as well as diving into the graphic novels. If you don't want any of that ruined for you, turn back now.

Release date: The Boys season 2 released in September 2020, and season 1 dropped in July 2019. But we're not expecting season 3 this year, since it's reportedly filming until August – and that this is an effects-heavy show, requiring a lot of post-production work. Amazon has shed no light on the release date yet.

Cast: A spate of new cast members have joined the show for this season, most notably Jensen Ackles as the superficially Captain America-esque Soldier Boy. The Walking Dead's Laurie Holden also joins this season, along with Sean Patrick Flanery, Nick Wechsler and Miles Gaston Villanueva.

Story: There's a lot expected to go down in The Boys season 3 – the introduction of the team Payback, for example. We expect the show to expand on the idea of Congresswoman Victoria Neuman being the series' secret Big Bad, as was revealed at the end of season 2, since Hughie is now working for her. Elsewhere, it's been confirmed that season 3 will deal with the 'Herogasm' storyline, a fairly famous part of the series' comic book history.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

The show's return is not a huge surprise, given how popular The Boys season 2 was when it aired in fall 2020. According to Business Insider, The Boys became the first non-Netflix series to debut on Nielsen’s list of the top streaming shows, but it's still pleasing to see that we'll be getting more adventures involving Billy Butcher and the gang soon.

The Boys season 3 is not only happening, then, but production on the next instalment began in February 2021. At the time of writing, the show is deep into principal photography, with Eric Kripke marking the moment that cameras began to roll on Twitter earlier this year:

Anyone who missed it & wants to see me douche it up for an hour: 1.) why don't you want better things? 2.) Here you go: https://t.co/FUw9Fy5S6D #TheBoys kicks off filming on TUESDAY!#TheBoysTV @TheBoysTV @PrimeVideo #SPNFamily https://t.co/rowaE0e2AqFebruary 15, 2021 See more

With plenty of filming already in the can, it shouldn't be much longer before production wraps on season 3. In fact, according to the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) website, season 3 is schedule to wrap in late August.

That appears to be confirmed as much by star Karl Urban, who plays Billy Butler. Taking to Instagram on May 17, Urban uploaded an image of himself, Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell) and new boy Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy), and revealed that the cast and crew were halfway through production on season 3.

If we take Kripke's earlier comments about a February start date into account, that means that principal photography on season 3 is meant to last six months. That suggests that The Boys season 3 is, as IATSE revealed, on track to finish in August.

A post shared by Karl Urban (@karlurban) A photo posted by on

If that's the case, we shouldn't expect The Boys season 3 to arrive this year. There will be plenty of post-production to carry out, editing every episode so that they flow naturally, as well as dealing with potential reshoots if the Covid-19 pandemic gets in the way and other possible production issues.

If we had to guess, we'd say that the show will get a teaser trailer before the end of 2021, with an official The Boys season 3 release date coming early in 2022. There'll be no complaints from us if it lands sooner, however.

The Boys season 3 trailer

The Boys season 3 trailer: is there one?

(Image credit: Amazon)

Nothing as yet, but once we get one, we'll update this section.

We wouldn't be surprised, however, if a The Boys season 3 trailer debuts at the San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition, scheduled for Thanksgiving weekend (November 26 to 28, 2021), providing it isn't cancelled due to Covid-19.

The Boys season 3 cast

The Boys season 3 cast: who's returning and who's new?

(Image credit: Amazon)

There will be plenty of returning fan favorites for season 3:

Karl Urban as William 'Billy' Butcher

Jack Quaid as Hugh 'Hughie' Campbell Jr.

Antony Starr as John/Homelander

Erin Moriarty as Annie January/Starlight

Dominique McElligott as Maggie Shaw/Queen Maeve

Jessie T. Usher as Reggie Franklin/A-Train

Chase Crawford as Kevin Moskowitz/The Deep

Laz Alonso as Mother's Milk

Tomer Capon as Frenchie

Karan Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro/The Female

Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir

Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett

Claudia Doumit as Victoria 'Vic' Neuman

The Boys season 3 cast should also feature a few more returning characters, but there's no official word on whether they'll appear yet. That list could include Laila Robins as ex-CIA Deputy Director Grace Mallory, Cameron Crovetti as Homelander and Becca's son Ryan Butcher and Giancarlo Esposito as Vought CEO Stan Edgar.

As for new cast members, the biggest news is that Supernatural's Jensen Ackles (aka Dean Winchester) has been brought on board to portray Soldier Boy, the first ever Vought-manufactured superhero.

We dive into what Soldier Boy's arrival could mean for season 3 in the next section. For now, though, here's your first look at Ackles in his costume for The Boys, complete with an R-rated tongue-in-cheek comment concerning another US super soldier from another big superhero franchise:

He's the f'n Captain now, America. #SoldierBoy pic.twitter.com/XqtlyK3lLQJune 7, 2021 See more

In addition to Ackles' Soldier Boy, Deadline reports that Katia Winter (Blood & Treasure) has been cast as Little Nina. In the graphic novels, Little Nina is a Russian mob boss who has a penchant for sex toys, so expect more in the way of R-rated content when the show returns.

The Boys season 3 cast grew further in June 2021. Entertainment Weekly revealed that Sean Patrick Flanery, Nick Wechsler and Miles Gaston Villanueva have joined the show as Gunpowder, Blue Hawk and Supersonic, respectively, while Variety announced that former Walking Dead survivor Laurie Holden will be joining the series as Crimson Countess.

Of the quartet of newbies, only Crimson Countess and Gunpowder have appeared in the source comics. Both could be described as villains – though such things are relative in The Boys universe, of course – with Crimson Countess a riff on WandaVision ’s Scarlet Witch, and Gunpowder a weapons expert.

Interestingly, Gunpowder briefly appeared in a TV interview in The Boys season 1, though he was played by a different actor.

The Boys season 3 plot

The Boys season 3 plot: what can we expect from the story?

(Image credit: Amazon)

Spoilers follow for The Boys season 2 and the graphic novels.

While season 2 wrapped up plenty of its plot threads, there are still some things that The Boys season 3 must address.

One of the biggest concerns Stormfront (Aya Cash), who was severely injured by Ryan Butcher's lazer eye attack in the season 2 finale. The only thing we have to go on, so far, is that Vought boss Stan Edgar said she's "in a secure location". It seems, then, that she could have a role to play in the series moving forward. Whether that's as part of The Boys season 3, however, is unclear.

Stormfront’s diminished state means that there‘s a vacancy to join Homelander in the 'Big Bad' department. Now that Congresswoman Victoria Neuman has been outed as the Supe who explodes heads – as seen in the final scene of season 2 – the smart money would have to be on her.

Of course, that means things could get bad for Hughie. As we saw in the season 2 finale, The Boys have temporarily disbanded, and Hughie has gone off to work for Neuman. We don't know how long it'll be before Hughie cottons onto the fact that his new boss is as bad as, say Homelander, or what Neuman's master plan is. Expect it to be the base on which The Boys season 3's plot is built though.

Speaking of Homelander, it appears that he's going to go off the rails in season 3. Last seen standing on one of the city's tallest buildings and, well, pleasuring himself, Homelander has a maniacal look in his eye. That "I can do whatever the f**k I want!" line he repeats, too, is proof that he's ready to get back at those who betrayed him in season 2. If we were Queen Maeve, Starlight and The Boys, we'd be watching our backs.

Homelander won't be the only Supe who is ready to bring the hurt in season 3, either. Soldier Boy is primed to cause some chaos, and his graphic novel backstory hints at some really mature content that's likely to appear in the TV adaptation.

🔥Season-three’s greetings, everyone! Can ya tell we’re excited to be back?🔥 @TheBoysTV @ErinMoriarty_ @SPTV @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/NDi1t5QfUaFebruary 24, 2021 See more

In the comics, there are two versions of Soldier Boy, and it appears that the TV series has settled on introducing the former. The first generation Soldier Boy is a Supe who becomes a US icon during World War II – think of him as The Boys' version of Captain America – but his backstory isn't as honorable as the general public are led to believe.

As it happens, Soldier Boy ends up killing his fellow Supes, as well as US soldiers, during a mission. Lieutenant Greg Mallory, whose gender was changed for the TV series, winds up killing Soldier Boy for his behavior in the comics. However, given that this Soldier Boy is alive and well in the TV universe, his backstory and character arc will need to be altered.

The arrival of Soldier Boy also ushers in the the introduction of another superhero group, too – Payback. Dubbed the "second most popular superhero team" behind The Seven, Payback are the team led by the second iteration of Soldier Boy. In the comics, Stormfront is also a member of this unit, so her live-action counterpart already has ties to the TV show's version of Soldier Boy.

Additionally, The Boys season 3's first episode is titled 'Payback' – as revealed by Eric Kripke on Twitter. This might be a subtle tease about how Homelander plans to exact revenge on those who turned on him by the end of season 2, but it's much more likely to hint at Payback's arrival.

If it does, we could get a flashback episode introduces Soldier Boy, his World War II actions and what he's up to in the present day. That would lead nicely into season 3's main plot, and also act as a novel way to open The Boys' next instalment. Given that we've had new superhero casting announcements recently, this appears more likely.

Kripke has elaborated on how Soldier Boy may fit into The Boys season 3, too. Speaking to Deadline in June 2021, Kripke said: "A big element of the comics actually are flashbacks to World War II and Vietnam. I always really loved it because you got to see how the superhero phenomenon didn’t just affect the present, but how it affected parts of the past as well."

The showrunner also revealed that season 3 will get more political as well.

"I’d say in previous seasons the boogeyman for you to be scared of used to be, 'The terrorists are coming to get you,'" he said. "And now it’s sort of metastasized into, I think, a much more ominous, 'Your neighbor is coming to get you'. And that’s scary to me, how politics are turning us on each other. So, we want to explore what it means to be in America, really."

Actual photo of me reacting during our first production meeting for the #Herogasm episode.#TheBoys #TheBoysTV @TheBoysTV @PrimeVideo @SPTV #SPNFamily pic.twitter.com/YdCHVj9rAUApril 14, 2021 See more

Regardless of how Soldier Boy is introduced, we know that his appearance will lead to the inclusion of one of the graphic novels' most shocking plot threads – Herogasm. Without delving too deep into spoiler territory for the comics, Herogasm is a storyline that sees all of Vought's superheroes travel to a remote tropical island to engage in a massive, secret company-organized orgy.

At the time of the graphic novels' publication, Herogasm was considered to be the most controversial moment in the entire series. It contains one particular scene involving Homelander and Soldier Boy having sex, but The Boys season 3 won't include this particular sequence, as Kripke confirmed during a Q&A last October:

Q: #AskTheBoys Soldier Boy? Please tell us there will be a scene a la “Herogasm” from the comic!- @WelshmenA: pic.twitter.com/hl3atxj9d0October 12, 2020 See more

Kripke has since teased Herogasm's sequence in season 3, saying that filming this part of the show was the "craziest dailies" that he'd ever seen:

Um. So. I've just seen dailies that are, by a mile, the craziest fucking dailies I've ever seen in my career. Or maybe anyone's career. #YouAreNotFuckingReady#TheBoys #TheBoysTV @TheBoysTV @VoughtIntl @PrimeVideo @SPTV #SPNFamily pic.twitter.com/pMUuYkUnuQJune 16, 2021 See more

While there will be plenty of risqué moments in The Boys season 3, there will also be plenty of blood, gore and violence. Speaking to Collider about the show's production, Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk) revealed that the upcoming season would be the bloodiest yet.

"I'll put it to you this way," he said. "I was talking to the head make-up artist and she's in charge of ordering the blood – that's one of her many jobs. She told me that all of Season 2... When you talk about bulk, I don't think they used over a gallon of blood in Season 2, believe it or not. Season 3, we're already at three and a half gallons of blood. So that should give you a little indication of where it's going."

Alonso's comments were partly backed up by Jack Quaid (Hughie), too. Speaking to Inverse, Quaid teased the prospect that "no one is okay" when season 3's story kicks into gear, so we better start preparing ourselves for the worst now.

There are other less important story threads that need some form of resolution in The Boys season 3. For one, Compound V – the substance used to give people their superpowers – isn't being released to the general public anymore. It'll be interesting to see if this is the first and last time that it'll be offered out to the wider population, or if it'll still fall into the wrong hands and lead to the emergence of new supervillains.

Additionally, there's bound to be more infighting among The Seven's members. As the season 2 finale revealed, A-Train and Starlight have been readmitted to the team, but The Deep hasn't. The last time we saw The Deep, he stormed out of the Church of the Collective's headquarters after A-Train was selected for reinstatement over him, so he'll have an axe to grind over that.

Furthermore, Homelander is still on that team, so no doubt he'll be gunning for Starlight, too. Add in the fact that Black Noir is in a vegetative state after he suffered a peanut allergy in season 2, and Queen Maeve's presence in The Seven, and things could get ugly very fast.

We should find out more about a couple of other superpowered beings. First, there's Cindy. She's the telekinetic individual who broke out of the Sage Grove testing facility, and was last seen hitchhiking towards an unknown destination. She seems to be traveling down the 'supervillain' path, so she might end up having a more prominent role in The Boys season 3.

Q: @TheBoysTV @DarickR @therealKripke I don't have a question, I just wanted to thank you for getting Love Sausage in there. #AskTheBoys- @doctorthirteenA: pic.twitter.com/MPhx4cfkuZOctober 12, 2020 See more

Next, we have the aptly named Love Sausage – yes, the guy with the abnormally long penis (played by Andrew Jackson) who attempts to strangle Mother's Milk at the testing facility. Kripke has teased that Love Sausage may appear in The Boys season 3, but we'll have to wait and see how he fits into the story.

“Without spoiling anything, someone just successfully pitched, not an extended return but a return of Love Sausage in season 3,” the showrunner told Entertainment Weekly in October 2020, “so, there's more Love Sausage on the horizon.”

The new season may also be taking a note out of Avengers: Endgame's book and jumping forward in time. Per recent photographs taken on set, The Boys season 3 may occur in 2024, judging by a poster where real-life Senator Ted Cruz is making a run for the presidency:

Filming Update!#TheBoys epic set in downtown Toronto 🦸‍♂️🎥🎬Was going to save mine, but everyone was posting yesterday. Ted Cruz 2024 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/KEMHBA1dajMay 30, 2021 See more

The Boys season 3: new YouTube miniseries fills in the gaps

The Boys season 3: new YouTube miniseries bridges the gap between seasons 2 and 3

To help tide fans over until season 3 arrives, a new YouTube tie-in series, which covers the wide Boys universe, was launched on Thursday, July 8.

Seven on Seven with Cameron Coleman will be a news-style episodic miniseries that will bridge the gap between season 2's finale and the start of season 3.

Starring Matthew Edison as the titular news anchor, Seven on Seven is broadcast on the fictional Vought News channel and details all of the latest news surrounding the world's greatest superhero group, as well as secondary Supes and other important characters (including Hughie and Victoria Neuman).

Speaking to The Wrap, Kripke attributed the idea for a YouTube series to Amazon Prime's marketing team.

Confirming that they write the scripts (Kripke provides notes and guidance on what to include, however), Kripke also stated that every episode would contain "all real, canon stuff", so "Seven on 7" will contain interesting snippets for fans to keep abreast of ahead of season 3.

New episodes will arrive on the seventh of every month until The Boys season 3 premieres on Amazon Prime Video.

You can check out the first episode above, which explores Stormfront supposedly breaking Homelander's heart, Starlight's chart-topping music video and Hughie being brought onto Neuman's staff.

The Boys season 3: how many seasons will there be?

(Image credit: Amazon)

Kripke has revealed that he has planned for five seasons of The Boys. However, the series' showrunner also went to tease the prospect of more instalments than that late last year:

Q: @TheBoysTV @therealKripke #AskTheBoys how many more seasons of the boys do you guys have planned?- @JDG0919A: pic.twitter.com/gRG6ppZN4iOctober 12, 2020 See more

It's an unsurprising stance, seeing as Supernatural – the show that made Kripke's name – was originally supposed to run for five seasons, too, but ended up making it to 15.

The showrunner may decide, then, that The Boys needs another season or two after its fifth instalment in order to wrap up its story. There are 72 issues of Ennis and Robertson's comics and, while the TV show has gone in its own direction with how the source material's story plays out, there's enough plot left to tell for at least three or four seasons.

Besides, assuming audiences continue to watch The Boys, Amazon is likely to keep renewing what's arguably its biggest TV show for as long as possible. In other words, you can bet on The Boys running for a number of seasons yet.