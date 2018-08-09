The best Amazon Freedom Sale deals

Amazon has kicked of its Freedom Sale at 12AM today, and will be on till Midnight August 12. As the name says, the Freedom Sale celebrates India’s 72nd Independence Day and brings back some great offers and deals on a wide range of products.

For those who missed getting the best price for their favourite gadget during the Prime Day sale, this is another chance to try and hunt for the best deals during the three day event. However, if you want to avoid the hassle of hunting through thousands of deals, we are back with some help.

During the sale, Amazon is offers dozen of deals and offers across wide range of product categories such as mobiles, laptops, audio accessories and other home appliances. Furthermore, Amazon is also offering exchange discounts, cash back schemes and 10% discount on SBI debit and credit cards. An additional 5% cash back can also be availed when customers ay via Amazon Pay balance.

Amazon Freedom Sale offers

The first day of the sale has kicked off and we can see some alluring offers on audio products. So if you're looking for bluetooth speakers, this might be the right time to buy them. Also, PC equipments and peripherals are going at a cheap price. There's a lot more on offer, and we have listed some of the best deals available right now.

Buy JBL Go Bluetooth Speaker @ Rs 1599 (Save Rs 300)

JBL Go is one of the highest selling portable speaker in its price segment. The reason is its audio quality and solid build that's made to last long. Being small in size, it takes little to no space in your bag-pack, and still offers a decent battery life.

Buy Sanyo XT-43S7100F FHD LED TV @ Rs 19,990 (Save Rs 10,000) Sanyo is one of the most popular names among the affordable TV segment in India. Their 43-inch full HD LED TV has been among the bestsellers as it promises great picture quality on that large panel with not so large price tag.

Buy Bose SoundTouch 20 Series III @ Rs 30,274 (Save Rs 2000)

The speaker combines Bose's digital signal processing with the new Unidome transducer, and it provides a cleaner, deeper and louder sound than any standalone speaker of its size. One of the finest speaker in its league is at sale with a sweet price cut

Buy GoPro Hero 5 Black action camera @ Rs 23,990 (Save Rs 2010)

Buttery-smooth 4K video comes as standard with the Hero5 Black, while a touchscreen interface and voice activation makes it the most user-friendly GoPro to date. It's a must have for creative adventurers and travellers.

Buy Canon Eos 1300D DSLR Camera with 18-55 and 55-250mm @ Rs 30,990

Looking for a beginner level DSLR? The EOS 1300D from Canon is one of the best camera to get your hands on. While it usually costs lesser than the offer price, the additional 55-250mm lens makes this deal worth consideration.

Buy Mi 10,000mAh power bank @ Rs 799 (Save Rs 400)

Undoubtedly the best and most reliable power bank in its price range. The Mi 10,000mAh battery pack has got a price cut of Rs 400. It's the best time to invest if don't already have one.

Buy Huawei P20 Lite @ Rs 16,999 (Save Rs 3000)

Huawei's P20 Lite is again one of the best designed phones in its range, which comes with hoards of EMUI features and a great set of cameras. At Rs 16,999, the phone is a steal if you can't wait for the Mi A2.

Buy Honor 7C @ Rs 8,499 (Save Rs 2000) It's a rare Honor phone running Snapdragon 450 chipset. At just Rs 8499, the phone is the only one that offers a dual camera setup with impressive performance. The only issue remains the UI, but it's still a steal at this price.

Best deals on Amazon products

Be it the Prime Day or any other sale event, Amazon leaver no occasion to come up with deals and offers on its products like the FireTV Stick, Kindles or even the Echo speakers. This time as well, the e-commerce giant is offering some sweet deals if you're out looking for a Kindle or a smart speaker. Here are some of the best deals on Amazon products.

Buy Amazon Echo @ Rs 7,999 (Save Rs 2000)

The Amazon Echo (2nd generation) smart speaker is a refreshing addition to the Echo range. It's priced reasonably, the design is appealing and Alexa gets better with each passing month. This is one of the best choices at this price.

Buy Amazon Echo Spot @ Rs 10,399

If you like it fancy and want to have speaker that has a face, then Echo Spot might do the job for you. It's not as good as the Echo when it comes to audio, but surely has the distinction factor.