The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is the first Snapdragon-powered Chromebook

At the annual Next@Acer global press conference , the Taiwanese company unveiled a barrage of new products across various segments. One of the most affordable ones from the lot was the Acer Chromebook Spin 513.

The biggest talking point is the chipset that powers it. The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is the world’s first Chromebook to be powered by a Snapdragon processor. The Snapdragon 7c compute platform is an entry-level SoC for affordable portable laptops with the Kyro 468 CPU and Adreno 618 GPU. Built on an 8nm process, it is expected to score high on efficiency. Acer claims a battery life of 14 hours on a single charge.

Designed for remote workers and students, the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is fairly sleek at just 15.55mm thick and a weight of less than 1.2 kgs. A pair of 360-degree hinges also allow the laptop to be used in four configurations: traditional keyboard input, tablet, display and tent modes. The IPS display spans 13.3-inches across with a Full HD resolution and touchscreen abilities.

Other specifications include up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of storage. The keyboard can also be equipped with backlighting. As for connectivity, the Chromebook Spin 513 also comes with optional 4G LTE connectivity for an always-connected experience without the need for WiFi. 802.11ac Wi-Fi with 2x2 MIMO technology is also supported. Ports include two full-function USB Type-C ports (USB 3.2 Gen 1) for data transfer, DisplayPort and fast charging, along with a regular USB Type-A port.

Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 513

There’s also an Enterprise variant of the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 for businesses with improved security features and higher savings. IT admins will be able to tap into Chome Enterprise to control updates, configure apps, and utilize extensions and policies. Companies will also have the option to drop ship the device to employees and enrol them into the program when they connect to the internet for the first time.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (CP513-1H) will be available in early 2021 in the U.S. and Europe starting at $399.99. The Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 513 will be available a little later at $699.99. No information on the Indian pricing and availability was shared.