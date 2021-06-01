Tesla Model S and X infotainment systems are powered by AMD

Computex 2021 is now underway, where we’ll see a barrage of announcements and launches from the biggest component manufacturers and OEMs. Today, we got the news of a surprise collaboration between semiconductor giant AMD and electric car company Tesla.

AMD’s Computex 2021 keynote saw the unveiling of new Ryzen 5000 Desktop APUs, Radeon RX 6000M Mobile GPUs, Advantage Design Framework, FidelityFX upscaling and more.

We look forward to giving gamers a new platform to experience AAA gaming. Dr Lisa Su, CEO, AMD

Interestingly, the company’s CEO, Dr Lisa Su, also confirmed that the infotainment systems on the new Plaid Tesla Model S and Model X are powered by an AMD Ryzen APU as well as a discrete RDNA 2 GPU. They kick in while playing AAA games, providing up to 10 TFLOPS of compute power. For the uninitiated, the giant touchscreen in every Tesla car can be used for gaming when the vehicle is not moving.

Yeah, new Model S & X have PS5 level entertainment computing power

AMD also powers the next generation of gaming consoles, viz. the Xbox Series S and X and the PlayStation 5. 10 teraflops of throughput is actually quite close to what the PS5 offers (For reference, the Xbox Series X can achieve 12 teraflops). In fact, in a follow-up tweet, Elon Musk confirmed the findings too. It needs to be noted that this processing power does not mean that a Tesla will be able to perform better than a gaming console — as its infotainment systems run on Linux and will need specially ported versions of games.

Tesla Model S Plaid interiors (Image credit: Tesla)

The Tesla Model S Plaid will be capable of playing high-end games such as Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077, along with classics such as Fallout Shelter, Beach Buggy Racing and other simpler arcade games. With a 0-60 acceleration in under 2 seconds and 10 TFLOPS of power, it will be the fastest consumer vehicle in more than one way. Its delivery event is slated for next week on June 10.

Now the next obvious question is, can a Tesla Model S be used to mine Dogecoin?