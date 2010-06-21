Hustler makes Avatar 3D porn parody

Hustler has apparently just finished filming on a 3D feature called This Ain't Avatar XXX.

With the porn industry widely credited as a major reason that VHS beat Betamax in the format wars, the sleaze factor may well be an important one in the adoption of 3D.

Hustler – one of the biggest names in porn – has reacted to the buzz around 3D, and of course Avatar, by filming some pornography with a little extra depth

Makeup sex?

But, of course, the parody doesn't stop there with reports that the actors are apparently going to be 'dressed' as the blue-skinned Na'vi.

We certainly wouldn't want to see the state of the sheets afterwards, but at least it adds extra meaning to the term blue movie.

We're not sure James Cameron will be too delighted, however.