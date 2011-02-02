4HD to finally hit Freesat in April

Channel 4's 4HD will be arriving on Freesat in April, bringing the service's fourth HD channel.

Freesat currently offers BBC One HD, BBC HD and ITV 1 HD, but will now add a fourth channel to its roster.

"Morning freesaters, we have some news. You might want to sit down for this one... " tweeted Freesat.

"Channel 4 confirms that 4HD will join freesat in April," they continued.

USP

Subscription-free HD was a major unique selling point for Freesat at its launch, giving it an advantage over Freeview at the time.

However the arrival of Freeview HD not only brought another subscription-free high definition service, but also 4HD.

Balance will now be restored in April, when 4HD finally arrives on Freesat.

That means Freesat customers will no longer have to do without the likes of Hollyoaks in anything other than stunning high def.