Tecno Pova goes on sale today: price, specs, and availability

Tecno Pova will go on sale in India today. The device was unveiled last week in India as a new series from the brand. This is the budget gaming device with MediaTek Heliuo G80 SoC.

The Tecno Pova will on sale via Flipkart at 12 noon today. It is priced at Rs 9,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The higher-end variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of memory is priced at Rs 11,999. Colour options include Dazzle black, Magic Blue and Speed Purple.

First sale at 12 noon, December 11 Check out the Tecno Pova on Flipkart Rs 9,999: 4GB + 64GB Rs 11,999: 6GB + 128GBView Deal

With the starting price of sub Rs 10,000, the Tecno Pova will take on the likes of the Redmi 9 Prime, the Poco M2 and the Moto G9 in India.

Tecno Pova specs

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The Tecno Pova device is aimed at power users and offers reasonably good specifications for the asking price. For starters, the device is powered by a12nm octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is also microSD card option which can be further expanded by 256GB. Since this is a has gaming-centric chipset in the heart, MediaTek’s HyperEngine suite also makes to the cut to offer a bunch of gaming features and optimizations. The device also gets a multi-layer graphite cooling system for better thermal performance, which is rare in at this price point.

Further, the Tecno Pova sports a 6.8-inch HD+ display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a resolution of 1640 x 720 and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It has a peak brightness of 480 nits. Another key aspect of the device is the massive battery. The Tecno Pova is powered by a big a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

As for the optics, there’s a quad-camera setup on the Tecno Pova, with a 16MP f/1.85 primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP AI camera. It can also shoot slow-motion videos at 120fps. For selfies, there’s a 16MP f/2.0 front camera. Shooting modes include beauty mode, night mode, portraits, HDR, doc scanner, etc.

The device has a weight of 213 grams and a thickness of 9.4mm. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack and a dual-SIM card slot. It runs on hiOS 7 based on Android 10.

First sale at 12 noon, December 11 Check out the Tecno Pova on Flipkart Rs 9,999: 4GB + 64GB Rs 11,999: 6GB + 128GBView Deal