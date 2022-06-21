Tata Play DTH to get better thanks to ISRO satellite - Here are the details

Audio player loading…

India's communication satellite GSAT-24 will be launched by Arianespace from Kourou in French Guiana tomorrow (June 22). NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), an ISRO-owned company under Department of Space (DoS), is undertaking the GSAT-24 satellite mission as its 1st Demand Driven mission post space reforms.

This is Arianespace’s second launch of 2022 — the first Ariane 5 of the year. And along with GSAT-24, it will place the MEASAT-3d satellite into geostationary transfer orbit (GEO), with the launch occurring from Kourou, French Guiana. The launcher will be carrying a total payload of approximately 10,863 kg.

GSAT-24 is the 25th Indian satellite launched by Arianespace and the 11th of the GSAT series. The relationship between ISRO and Arianespace dates back to 1981 with the launch of the APPLE satellite on an Ariane 1.

What does NSIL do?

(Image credit: ISRO)

GSAT-24 is a Ku-band, 4 ton communications satellite built by ISRO. GSAT-24 is configured on ISRO’s proven I-3k bus and has an expected mission life of 15 years. This satellite will provide high-quality television, telecommunications and broadcasting services and will meet the DTH needs of Indian customers.

Satellite capacity on-board GSAT-24 has been leased by NSIL to Tata Play, the leader in Direct-To-Home (DTH) services in India. The new satellite will enable Tata Play to offer better and reliable DTH services to customers. Tata Play, previously known as Tata Sky, is expanding its television-cum-OTT (over-the-top) offerings.

NSIL is the commercial arm of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) with the primary responsibility of enabling Indian industries to take up high technology space related activities and is also responsible for promotion and commercial exploitation of the products and services emanating from the Indian space programme.

As part of 'Space Reforms' announced by the government in June 2020, NSIL got mandated to undertake operational satellite missions on a 'demand driven' model, wherein it has the responsibility to build, launch, own & operate the satellites and provide services to customers. With the launch of GSAT-24, NSIL will be owning and operating a fleet of 11 geo-communication satellites in orbit.