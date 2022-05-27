Tata Motors files for record 125 patents

Audio player loading…

Tata Motors, which is making all the front-running in India as far as 4-wheeler EVs go, seems to be taking the lead in technological innovation and research too. India's leading automobile company has announced that it has filed a record number of 125 patents in FY22, which is the highest ever in its history.

The company said that the patents filed entail a diverse range of innovations & developments in traditional & new energy powertrain technologies, safety, connected vehicle technologies, body in white (BIW) & trims along with other vehicle systems. The company has also received a grant of 56 patents during the same period. But Tata Motors did not give any specific details of the patents filed for and patent grant received.

Tata Motors' innovation is seen in EV segment

(Image credit: Tata Motors)

With a history of pioneering technology and engineering solutions in India, Tata Motors has been consistently making investments in new age technologies, with a focus on enabling future ready mobility.

In the EV industry itself, which is a fledgling segment in India, it is Tata Motors that has been blazing a new trail. Sensing an opportunity early, it launched Tata Nexon EV, which is the country's top-selling EV by a million miles. The long version of it was launched last week. It has two more EVs, Curvv and Avinya, to be launched over the next two years or so. It is currently working on 3 EV platforms. It has launched Tata Ace EV small truck for commercial use. It is also getting the groundwork ready for manufacturing all EV components. Come to think of it, it has managed all this without any foreign collaboration, and only in-house research and development has helped it pull it off.

Rajendra Petkar, President & CTO, Tata Motors, said, "We have established a legacy of setting new benchmarks with cutting-edge technologies and features in the areas of new energy solutions, safety, product performance, cost of ownership and digitalization. An enabling culture and ecosystem to foster innovation amongst our workforce and the drive to keep challenging the status quo in pursuit of excellence has been the key to delivery. We remain committed to use our engineering prowess in creating top class mobility solutions to serve the evolving aspirations of our customers."

The R&D centres of Tata Motors have also won several prestigious accolades and honors recently.