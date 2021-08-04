Trending

Stuffcool’s new adapter can fast-charge all of your devices at once

Four ports — 100W of output

Stuffcool Centurion
With the number of devices being carried by each person increasing over the years, it can be a hassle having to carry a separate charger for all of them. Aiming to address that is the Stuffcool Centurion universal fast charger.

Stuffcool is an Indian accessory maker known for its adapters, cables, earphones and phone cases. Its chargers are quite popular with those looking to refuel multiple high-power devices at once, without having to manage multiple bricks or outlets. The Stuffcool Centurion takes that to another level by offering ample output points for phones, laptops, tablets and everything in between.

The Centurion is capable of a total output of 100W, split between four ports — two USB Type-C ports with support for USB Power Delivery (up to 100W) and two USB Type-A ports. This means that a single adapter can be used to simultaneously fast-charge an iPhone, an iPad, a MacBook and AirPods at once, at close to their max charging speeds. An integrated smart IC figures out the optimum output for each device.

Stuffcool claims that the Centurion charger supports all the major charging standards, including Samsung’s Adaptive Fast Charge, OnePlus’ Warp (30W), Oppo’s VOOC, Motorola’s Turbo, etc. Both the Type-A ports are also Quick Charge 3.0 (18W) compliant. Similarly, it can be used to power up laptops, cameras, smartwatches, TWS earphones and other accessories.

Stuffcool Centurion charging station

Rs 6,999  Rs 5,999 on Stuffcool

Rs 6,999 on Amazon

The Stuffcool Centurion is quite sleek at 100mm x 114mm x 20mm, and comes with a detachable DC power cable. It is also equipped with a 6-layer to keep overheating and charging irregularities under control. 

The Stuffcool Centurion charging station is priced at Rs 6,999 on Amazon. However, it is currently available on the company’s website for Rs 5,999, which looks like an introductory discount.

