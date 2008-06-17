LaCie 1TB hard drive for under £500

It's little and big...how??

If love downloading oodles of HD video, then the new LaCie 1TB Little Big Disk Quadra hard drive could be just your cup of tea.

Available for just £350, this dinky little thing (get it? It’s BIG for capacity, but LITTLE in size. Genius) will sit on your desktop and look like an odd speaker.

But inside its aluminium design, it’s a little storage powerhouse.

One for all

The LaCie device can be used with either PC or Mac, and can be connected by eSATA, FireWire or USB 2.0 for up to 300mb/s transfer speeds.

In fact, you could connect it by all three methods as it features ports for all.

Exclusively designed by Neil Poulton, this little box of magic can be yours in July.