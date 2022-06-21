Sony's upcoming sensor will help improve camera performance in mid-range phones

Audio player loading…

Sony is reportedly working on a new 100 MP snapper for smartphones. If the report is to be believed this would be the Japanese tech giant's first-ever 100MP camera sensor.

This upcoming camera sensor will be aimed at mid-range and upper mid-range smartphones. A known Chinese tipster, Digital Chat Station, hints (opens in new tab) that this camera sensor might be a part of Sony’s IMX8 series. While not much is known about this camera sensor, however, it is said to be bigger than the regular half-inch 64MP snapper.

He has also suggested that Sony is also working on one more sensor which could be a part of the IMX9 series and is likely to compete with Samsung’s GN2 sensor. According to previous reports, this sensor could be a 50MP snapper and is expected to be almost 1-inch in size.

To recall, Samsung is also working on a couple of powerful cameras for smartphones. It has a 600MP and a 200 MP sensor in the making and while the 600MP sensor is still being developed, the ISOCELL HP2 with a 200 MP sensor might be launched soon.

Sony’s upcoming 100 MP IMX8 series sensor is most likely to take on the ISOCELL HP3 which might feature in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra phone next year.

Megapixel race heating up - Upcoming phones with powerful camera setups

While we have a handful of phones in the budget and mid-range price segments with a 108MP Samsung snapper, however, the performance of most of these snappers leaves much to be desired.

This is because a higher megapixel count doesn't guarantee better camera performance. Brands like Apple and Google have been relying on better optimisation and post-processing to produce great results. That being said, let's have a look at some of the upcoming phones that will feature a massive camera setup.

The upcoming Sony IMX8 series snapper will be Sony’s first-ever attempt to get into the 100MP camera space, however, it doesn’t seem to be the most powerful one.

If rumours are to be believed, Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship Xiaomi 12 Ultra could be the first-ever device to ship with the more powerful IMX9 series sensor.

Additionally, Motorola’s Edge 30 Ultra, which has been in the news for quite some time now, will debut with Samsung’s 200 MP HP1 sensor that was introduced sometime back. The Galaxy S23 Ultra might come with the second-generation HP2 Sensor.

Via: SamMobile (opens in new tab)