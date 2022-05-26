Samsung's 200MP sensor could make the next flagship smartphone worth buying

Audio player loading…

Samsung just showed off the capabilities of its upcoming camera sensor in its latest ad. The company's latest video shows the camera sensor was used to click a picture and print a massive version of it for outdoor ad placements. And no surprise, the ad is about the ISOCELL ’s HP1 200MP image sensor’s prowess.

In the video, Samsung doesn’t use a smartphone. Which is not surprising (Why tease a smartphone so early, right?). But, the company has made a custom circuit board containing the sensor and the camera lens and placed it on a regular tripod. This is then attached to other equipment like an external display for the viewfinder and the histogram. You can also see a team working on controlling the lighting and the exposure as well from a laptop. Additionally, the video also shows a DSLR lens being used for the same sensors.

When it comes to smartphones, apart from the next Galaxy S23 series, Motorola and Xiaomi may be bringing their next premium smartphone in the flagship segment with the new sensor . They are also expected to run on the newly announced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Other cameras from Samsung will also come with the ISOCELL HP1 sensor later this year.

Bigger sensors, better editing

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The latest ad from Samsung shows that the image taken from the camera was printed onto 12 separate fabric pieces measuring almost 2 metres in length. These were then stitched into the final large canvas for the outdoor brand advertising. The company intends to show that there is no loss of quality when taking a picture and editing parts of it.

Looking at the technical specifications (opens in new tab) of the sensor, the ISOCELL HP1 is capable of recording 8K footage at 30 frames per second and 4K footage at up to 120 frames per second. It brings improved HDR and low-light performance as well.

However, the sensor will work differently on smartphones. The ISOCELL sensor will use the ChameleonCell pixel-binning technology to combine 4 or 16 pixels into a single unit. What that means is smartphones will not give a true 200MP image but will get a 50MP or 12.5MP output with higher image quality and detail.