Sony's cooking up a new Breaking Bad project for PlayStation VR

Virtual reality can let you experience anything, from extreme sports to flight, but soon you might have a much more grimy world to immerse yourself in.

That's because the creator of Breaking Bad, the international hit show about the chemistry teacher-turned-drug kingpin Walter White, is teaming up with PlayStation to create a VR experience based on the show.

We don't know much about what form the experience will end up taking just yet. Presumably, based on the involvement of Sony PlayStation, the experience will be available for Sony's PlayStation VR headset but we don't know how many episodes there will be, or even if the plan is to have multiple episodes at all.

A history of 360 video

This will not be the first time 360 video will have appeared on Sony's VR headset. Back in January the headset gained the ability to watch 360 YouTube videos, and since launch the headset has been able to play local 360 video files.

But this is the biggest piece of content that will be made specifically for the headset, and having Vince Gilligan, Breaking Bad's creator, involved is a big win for the platform.

We'll be interested in seeing how Gilligan approaches the weird and wonderful world in the new medium of 360 video.