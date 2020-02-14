Sony WH-H910N h.ear on 3 wireless noise cancelling headphones launched in India

Sony has expanded its range of noise-canceling headphones in India with the sequel to the h.ear on 2-- the WH-H910N h.ear on 3. The h.ear series by Sony is designed to deliver a hi-res listening experience with noise cancellation that has now become an industry standard.

Interestingly, the WH-H910N is a Flipkart exclusive wireless headphone in India and is priced at Rs 21,990. While the h.ear lineup is known for its stylish design and different colours to choose from, the on 3 is only available in black colour option on Flipkart.

Sony WH-H910N h.ear on 3 ANC headphones features

Sony WH-H910N features industry-leading noise cancellation solution with adaptive sound control, quick attention mode, hi-res playback and 35 hours of battery life. The earpads have been redesigned and are more comfortable for daily use with patterned textures.

The WH-H910N features 25mm drivers with aluminium housing with a similar sound pressure as offered by a 40mm driver. These headphones support Hi-Res audio playback with LDAC codec and are fitted with a Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE HX) which aims to restore the details lost in music compression.

The dual noise-cancellation microphones listen to the ambient sounds while headphones adjust automatically to the listening environment. The three modes, travelling, walking and waiting, control the background noise and lets you enjoy the music.

The quick attention mode is also here and lets you have a conversation with someone without having to remove the headphones. The music softens as the background audio is increased for people to have a quick chat, without hampering the listening experience.

You can also use touch gestures to control calls, music, Google Assistant or Siri from the right earpad. Sony claims that the WH-H910N can last for 35 hours on a single charge and supports fast charging. You can check out the Sony WH-H910N on Flipkart.