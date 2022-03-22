Sony PlayStation 5 restock: PS5 to be up for pre-orders on March 24

Audio player loading…

The elusive Sony PlayStation 5 will be up for grabs on March 24 at 12 noon once again. The company has announced that the gaming console will be made available to pre-order on ShotAtSC.com apart from retailers like Amazon , Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, GamesTheShop, and more.

Sony’s gaming console was launched almost a year back and is still out of bounds for most. The supply chain issues caused by the chipset shortage can be blamed for the short supply.

The PS5 comes in two different variants – the standard variant comes with a Blu-Ray drive apart from an SSD storage while the Digital Edition is slightly cheaper and doesn’t come equipped with an optical drive.

It seems that the upcoming restock will only have a standard variant listed for sale and according to the listing on Sony’s official e-store , the deliveries are expected to start from April 8.

PlayStation 5 price in India

The standard Sony PS5 is available at a retail price of Rs. 49,999 in India while the Digital edition is priced at Rs. 39,999.

As mentioned above, the Digital Edition might not be a part of the upcoming restock and looking at the number of people waiting to buy the PS5 in India right now, there is a chance that the unit that you pre-order might get canceled before the deliveries.

The retail package of the PS5 gaming console includes a DualSense controller apart from the console itself.

PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition - which one should I buy?

Ideally, you should have a choice to buy the version of your choice, however, for the reasons mentioned above, only the standard disk version will be up for grabs.

The standard variant lets users play your physical PS4 and PS5 games, however, you can still access your downloaded PS4 titles on the Digital Edition as well.

The PS5 Digital Edition is cheaper and doesn't have a disk drive. Though the best part is that it has the same specs as the standard variants hence it can do all the games with similar ease.

You might have to stay content with the limited onboard storage though in the Digital Edition. It comes with 825 GB which can fill up rather quickly. Hence, If you've got a substantial physical collection already then it might be worth upgrading to the main console.

WHERE TO BUY PS5 in India

Amazon

Amazon has had PS5 stock spring up intermittently since pre-orders opened, but each time it flies off the shelves in a heartbeat. It's worth keeping an eye on Amazon though, as we expect it'll get more stock in the near future - plus you can grab fast, free delivery if you're a Prime member as well.

ShopAtSC

Sony's official online marketplace has been selling the gaming console intermittently. It is the best place to get the information about the tentative delivery date as well.

Flipkart

Flipkart has been one of the more regular stores when it comes to restocking the PS5. it even offers exciting deals like easy EMI and Includes a game Astro's Playroom

GameTheShop GamesTheShop is a prominent online retailer which is worth keeping an eye on the retailer as new stock could land at any time. It also offers bundles with all the accessories and games included (for their regular prices) to dissuade scalpers.

Vijay Sales

Vijay Sales has seen a fair few PS5 restocks in the past It offers an option to purchase the console both online as well as from its offline stores. You also get easy EMI offers and card discounts when purchasing from Vijay Sales.

Croma

Croma also stocks the PS5 regularly. It also offers various discounts and benefits apart from an EMI option making it easy to buy the PS5.

