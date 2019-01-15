Sony finally allows Rocket League cross-play between PS4, Xbox One and Switch

The moment that Rocket League fans have been waiting for has arrived, with the game's developer Psyonix announcing that full cross-platform play is now available, allowing PS4 players to finally engage in cross-play with not only PC players, but Xbox One and Nintendo Switch players as well.

"Today's announcement is an important one for us here at Psyonix, because we know how much our community has wanted FULL cross-platform support for quite some time," said Psyonix's Jeremy Dunham in the announcement.

Previously, PS4 owners were limited to playing against players on their own platform or with owners of the PC version of the game, with Sony's strict policy regarding cross-play being the only major hurdle obstructing play with other consoles.

Feeling cross

The change in Sony's heart comes only a few months after the company's decision to allow cross-play for Fortnite on the PS4 due to the game's immense popularity.

"Following a comprehensive evaluation process, SIE has identified a path toward supporting cross-platform features for select third party content," said Sony's PlayStation team at the time.

According to Psyonix, the 'Cross-Platform Play' feature will now be enabled by default, and will allow players to create or join private matches across all platforms, with a major update bringing cross-platform party support later in the year.