Sony Extra Bass wireless speakers announced in India

Sony has expanded its SRS range of Extra Bass Wireless speakers that come with punchy bass and enhanced audio quality in India. Comprising of three models, Sony has priced the SRS-XB23, XB33, and XB43 around the Rs 9,000 - Rs 17,000 price segment.

In a press statement, Sony said all the speakers will have a fabric material covering the speaker diaphragm, shock-proof design, A2DP frequency range of 20-20KHz which is a transfer standard referring to the wireless transfer of high-quality audio signals.

All of them feature Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, support SBC/AAC/LDAC audio codec formats. They have Sony’s proprietary DSEE to enhance compressed audio.

The top of the line SRS-XB43 has a unique rectangular diaphragm for deep bass and clear vocals. Sony says the XB33, and XB23 on the other hand, have a tough, compact and portable design.

Talking about features, Sony says the XB33, and XB23 will give a punchy bass by mounting sound pressure around the diaphragm owing to the unit’s non-circular shape. However, the higher XB43 will have the rectangular diaphragm for woofer sound at low-mid and tweeter at high frequencies.

Other features include an IP67 rating for water, rust and dust resistance, Google and Siri Voice assistant support, built-in microphone for music-control and hands-free calling. Sony says the XB43&XB33 will give a 24hr music playback while the lower XB23 has a 12hr rated playback time.

It can also support EXTRA BASS mode for 10 hours. There is a USB-C port for charging. Users can download the Sony Music Centre app to control music and cut to the next song. Additionally, line light controls can be done through the Fiestable Companion app. There is a party mode which lets users connect up to 100 Bluetooth compatible devices, sync music and light. Pricing and product information is given below.