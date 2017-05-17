Sony unveils two new wide-angle zoom lenses

Sony has followed a pattern of launching a new G-Master lens alongside a more affordable, lesser-specced lens that's still an attractive option, and it's the same story with its two latest wide-angle zooms.

Despite not having the best specs of Sony’s latest wide-angle lenses, the FE 12-24mm f/4 G offers a serious ultra-wide field of view, whereas Sony’s new 16-35mm f/2.8 GM lens is a little less extreme, but still ultra-wide.

The FE 12-24mm f/4 G is comprised of 17 elements including four aspherical, one super and three extra-low dispersion elements, and one piece of Super ED glass. These all work together to minimize chromatic aberration, flare and ghosting, and seven aperture blades should deliver smooth bokeh in out-of-focus areas.

The new Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM, meanwhile, promises to deliver some of the best image quality we’ve seen from a wide-angle zoom. Sony claims its latest G-Master lens offers better sharpness and smoother bokeh across the frame than the Canon 16-35mm f/2.8L USM III.

This is thanks to the 16-35mm f/2.8 GM’s 16-element construction, the highlights of which are its two extreme aspherical elements, which have been cut to high degree of surface precision that's uniform across the glass. What’s more, the lens includes an 11-bladed aperture that should produce luscious bokeh.

Other specs include a Nano AR Coating to reduce flare and ghosting, ED glass with multi-coating to minimize chromatic aberration, and two Direct Drive SSM (DDSSM) motors for silent, precision focusing.

If you’ve been waiting for a wide-zoom lens to complete your trinity of f/2.8 zoom lenses, alongside the FE 24-70 f/2.8 GM and 70-200mm f/2.8 OSS, it’s finally here.

The Sony FE 12-24mm f/4 G will be available this July for $1,700 (about £1,320, AU$2,290) while the FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM is set to release at the end of August and will retail for $2,200 (about £1,700, AU$2,970).