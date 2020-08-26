Sony Bravia X9000H 4K TV series launched in India

Sony has announced two new Bravia 4K TVs in India. The company has unveiled two new smart TVs under the Bravia X9000H series.

The two new Bravia X9000H TVs come in 55-inch and 65-inch screen size. Both the TVs come with a 4K HDR Full Array LED display. With this 4K screen, you will get a clear and precise picture quality, highly realistic viewing experience. It delivers pictures with vibrant colour and contrast, with the help of Sony X1 processor. You will be able to enjoy peak brightness and deeper blacks. It also supports HDR content.

(Image credit: Sony)

Further, the Bravia X9000H series is powered by Full-Array LED display and X-tended Dynamic range which provides more realistic contrast. There is Triluminos display technology which reproduces accurate colour, light and gradation from video lens to your room. The TVs are also capable of playing games at 4K resolution at 120 fps with a 7.2ms latency. These are also compatible with the Play Station 5.

The TVs run on Android TV OS with support for over 5,000 apps and access to Google Play Services and Google Play Store. You also get Google Assistant support. Additionally, it is also compatible with Apple AirPlay and HomeKit. There is also Chromecast built-in. For audio, there is Acoustic Multi Audio on the 65-inch model and both the TVs pack in Acoustic Auto calibration. They also feature X-balanced speakers.

The series also comes with Netflix Calibrated Mode which allows you to enjoy 4K HDR content from Netflix Originals. In this mode, the picture quality is reproduced as the creators intended. You can also experience Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos surround sound. Lastly, on to the design, the Bravia X9000H comes with a narrow aluminium bezel and slim blade metal which gives a premium look.

Price and Availability

The Sony Bravia 55-inch X9000H (KD- 55X9000H) is priced at Rs 1,09,990 and the 65-inch model (KD- 65X9000H) is priced at Rs 1,59,990. It is currently available across Sony retail stores, major electronic stores and other online platforms.