Lords of the Fallen and Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 are set for an Xbox Game Pass release this year

Microsoft has signed a deal with publisher CI Games to bring Lords of the Fallen and Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 to Xbox Game Pass.

As reported by IGN, the deal was signed on May 3 according to a financial note from CI Games, though Microsoft has yet to officially announce the news itself.

At this time, terms have not been disclosed so it's uncertain when the games will be added to Xbox Game Pass, although a 2024 release appears likely. We also don't have confirmation if the titles will join Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, or both just yet.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is a tactical stealth shooter that launched in June 2021 for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. This was followed by a PS5 version in August.

Lords of the Fallen is the most recent game to come from CI Games and was developed by Hexworks. The Soulslike action role-playing game launched last October for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC and recently received its final free update - Master of Fate - which was previously announced as part of its content roadmap.

Earlier today, we reported that CI Games had aid off 30 employees, months after cutting 10% of its workforce, despite the publisher delivering its "best year" on record in terms of revenue.

CI Games said the decision represented a "final, targeted round of redundancies" and won't affect Hexworks or the development of its next action role-playing game Project 3.

It was recently reported that Microsoft has been considering introducing a price hike to Xbox Game Pass, more specifically, it's Ultimate tier. The company last raised its prices back in July 2023.