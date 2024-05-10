Lords of the Fallen publisher CI Games lays off 30 more workers despite "best year" on record for revenue

Lords of the Fallen publisher CI Games has announced that it has laid off 30 employees, months after cutting 10% of its workforce.

This comes from a statement shared with Game Developer, where the company explained that the job cuts are part of its business optimization program it revealed earlier this year. All workers impacted were informed today (May 10) and will be "fully supported" through the process.

The layoffs reportedly represent a "final, targeted round of redundancies", according to CI Games.

"This restructure affects approximately 30 roles across production and will help ensure maximum efficiency in delivering strategic priorities going forward," CI Games said.

The publisher also added that the layoffs won't affect Lords of the Fallen studio Hexworks or the development of its next action role-playing game Project 3.

In addition, Project Survive, the survival game developed by CI Games' internal team, Underdog Studio, will "receive an extended period to successfully complete the Vertical Slice stage before it enters full production."

Last month, it was reported that CI Games had delivered its "best year" on record in terms of revenue, making over $60 million during its fiscal year.

This announcement arrived a few months after the Polish game developer and publisher laid off 10% of its staff. At the time, CEO Marek Tyminski said in a statement that the decision was made to "preserve business strength and stability".

"CI Games has made the tough but necessary decision to implement a targeted round of redundancies, affecting approximately 10 percent of employees across the company," Tyminski added.

Layoffs in the games industry, as well as studio closures, have been an ongoing issue over the past year. Just this week, Microsoft announced that it would be shutting down four Bethesda Softworks studios, including Hi-Fi Rush developer Tango Gameworks and Arkane Austin, the team behind Dishonored, Prey, and Redfall.