Lords of the Fallen publisher CI Games to lay off around 10% of staff

CI Games, the Polish game developer and publisher associated with the Lords of the Fallen and Sniper: Ghost Warrior games, is planning to lay off around 10 percent of its staff.

First reported by GamesIndustry.biz and verified by TechRadar Gaming (TRG), the redundancies are expected to affect staff from across the company. It’s not currently clear how many people will be impacted by this - TRG reached out to ask, but was not provided with a comment on the matter.

"To preserve business strength and stability, CI Games has made the tough but necessary decision to implement a targeted round of redundancies, affecting approximately 10 percent of employees across the company," CEO Marek Tyminski said in a statement shared with TRG. "We would like to thank each of them for the part they’ve played during their time with us. Further business optimizations are being made to the organisation’s pipelines and processes."

CI Games owns Hexworks, which was founded in early 2020 and developed the 2023 action role-playing game Lords of the Fallen - a reboot of the 2014 CI Games title with the same name. It also owns Underdog Studio, the internal development team behind the Sniper: Ghost Warrior tactical shooter series. At the time of writing, it's not been confirmed by CI Games if these two studios have been affected by the layoffs.

This year, huge layoffs within the games industry have already been reported across multiple companies. Last week, game software development company Unity announced plans to lay off around 25 percent of its workforce as part of a “company reset,” which is set to impact around 1,800 people.

Soon after, Twitch confirmed that it had made the “difficult decision” to lay off over 500 members of staff , noting that "it has become clear that our organization is still meaningfully larger than it needs to be given the size of our business.”

Earlier this week, game development studio Lost Boys Interactive, which is owned by Borderlands developer Gearbox Software (which is, in turn, owned by Embracer Group), stated that it has made the “difficult decision to restructure." In a statement shared with TechRadar Gaming, a spokesperson explained that the decision was made “to ensure we can succeed in spite of headwinds facing the industry right now.”