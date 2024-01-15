Embracer Group layoffs continue at Lost Boys Interactive, staff report

Update: This article has now been updated with a comment sent to TechRadar Gaming by Lost Boys Interactive.

A number of employees at the Embracer-owned studio Lost Boys Interactive have reported on LinkedIn and Twitter / X that they've been laid off from their jobs.

The studio, which is owned by Borderlands developer Gearbox Software (a subsidiary of Embracer Group) previously assisted with the development of games including Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and Diablo 4 . It's not currently clear how many people have been affected by the layoffs.

TechRadar Gaming (TRG) reached out to Lost Boys Interactive for comment, and we were told that the studio has made the "difficult decision to restructure" in order to ensure its success going forward. The full statement reads: "Lost Boys Interactive made the difficult decision to restructure our studio to ensure we can succeed in spite of headwinds facing the industry right now.

"Unfortunately, this does mean we will separate from some of our team members and we’re working closely with those affected. We know this is a hard time for this talented and experienced group of people and will provide support and assistance through this transition to those leaving."

As Aftermath reports , a producer at Lost Boys Interactive, Jared Pace, was one of those who took to social media with the news. On Twitter / X, Pace wrote : “Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Lost Boys Interactive announced today it was letting go of some of its team, including myself. Please reach out if you know of someone in need of a producer or really any position. Looks like many disciplines and [experience] levels were affected.”

Producer Kevin Eckstein shared a similar post , stating that he was also impacted by layoffs, and added: “Lots of talented people are now looking for work.”

Senior game systems designer Travis Thompkins wrote : “Getting laid off is never fun, but I've survived this before... I'll survive it again. Shout out [to] my team at Lost Boys Interactive; to those who got let go with me, and those who remain. We made some gnarly stuff.”

Last year, an enormous number of staff at Embracer-owned studios were laid off as part of a wider restructuring move. As of the end of September 2023, over 900 people had been impacted , but this number rose further before the end of the year with layoffs reported at Fishlabs , Slipgate Ironworks, and 3D Realms . TimeSplitters studio Free Radical Design was also closed in December .

Back in November, Embracer’s interim chief strategy officer, Phil Rogers, described the mass layoffs as an “agonizing process” but said that restructuring is “how we win.” He added that “it's a necessary thing for us to hit our new and needed goals.”