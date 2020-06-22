Sony announces two new Bravia Smart TVs in India

Sony has unveiled a couple of new Bravia Smart TVs in India. The two new TVs that the company has introduced are W6603 43-inch TV with an FHD resolution and the X70G 4K Smart TV that comes in 55-inch display size.

As per Sony, both these TVs come with a set of unique features like HDR gaming, X-Protection Pro, X-Reality PRO picture processing and Motionflow XR for smooth and sharp details etc.

Sony BRAVIA W6603 43-inch specifications and features

The Sony Bravia W6603 comes with 43-inches full HD panel, with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, offering a 178-degree viewing angle. Other key features include HDR10, X-Reality Pro, Motionflow XR. It runs on Linux based Smart TV OS and supports third-party applications like YouTube, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video etc.

The new Bravia 44-inch TV comes equipped with 2-10W Stereo speakers with DTS audio, Dolby Audio, ClearAudio+, S-Force front surround for an immersive audio experience. Aside, a built-in FM radio is also present for non-stop entertainment.

For connectivity, it comes with 1 x HDMI (contains ARC), 2 x USB with Smart Plug and Play, one Ethernet port. It also has Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n built-in for wireless internet access.

The price of Sony BRAVIA W6603 43-inch LED TV has been set at Rs. 37,990 and it can be bought from Amazon.

Sony BRAVIA X70G 55-inch 4K Smart TV specifications and features

The new 55-inch (3840×2160 pixels) 4K Smart LED tv from Sony offers comes with interesting features like 178-degree viewing angle, HDR10, 4K X-Reality Pro, Motionflow XR 200 (Native 50 Hz), Live Colour Technology, TRILUMINOS display, Dynamic Contrast Enhancer.

It comes equipped with 2 x 10W Stereo Bass Reflex Speakers that offer crystal clear sound with the help of DTS audio, Dolby Audio, ClearAudio+, S-Force front surround and more. It also has a built-in FM Radio.

The TV runs on Linux based Smart TV OS and offers support for third-party applications like YouTube, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video etc.

In terms of connectivity, it comes with three HDMI ports that are useful in connecting gaming consoles, set-top box and a Blu Ray player at the same time. There are three USB with Smart Plug and Play and for internet connectivity, the TV has an Ethernet port and Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n built-in for wireless internet access.

The price of Sony BRAVIA X70G 55-inch 4K Smart TV has been set at Rs. 63,990 and it can be bought from Amazon.

