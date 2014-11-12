'Hodor' the Google app and it will 'Hodor' you right back

If there's one Game of Thrones character who was made to be a meme - despite being created two decades ago - it's Hodor.

The character is a gentle giant who, to the delight of almost everyone, is only capable of saying the word "Hodor."

And starting tomorrow, November 12, you'll be able to have a "Hodor"-off with the official Google app - say "Hodor" to its search box, and it will "Hodor" you right back.

Just remember what the men of the iron islands say: "What is dead may never die, but rises again, Hodor and stronger."

