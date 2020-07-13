Snapchat introduces in-app resources for mental health in India

In a time when mental health is at an all-time low and social media just seems to make matters worse, Snapchat is here for you with a new feature which helps users get instant information and help for when they feel low.

Last year, Snapchat talked about its pivot to focus on relationships and building connections rather than just allowing users to expand their reach. The real friends, as Snapchat suggests, are usually the first people to know about a user’s breakdown—even before parents or professionals. A research conducted by them even stated that spending time with friends is one o the most effective ways to combat feelings of loneliness and depression, but of course, that isn’t really an option these days.

That led to the creation of Here For You, to better support Snapchatters who may be struggling. It is a new feature within the app which helps users identify disorders, give advice, how to seek help, gain awareness and information and how to be there for those in need. It tries to offer help to people going through any sort of mental or emotional distress by ways of education and acceptance. Moreover, there are also modules for people to better able to help someone in need.

Snapchat Here For You has now rolled out to all users in India using the latest version of the app. To access the new content, all you have to do is look up terms such as ‘anxiety’, ‘depression’, ‘loneliness’, ‘suicide’, ‘mental health’ and ‘wellbeing’ in the search bar.

The content also touches upon topics such as how to spot signs in loved ones, seek expert help from within the app itself and even get in touch with clinical psychologists and mental health professionals. To make the help more localized in nature, Mariwala Health Initiative and the Manas Foundation have been onboarded. Each reel ends with additional information such as the next steps as well as how to reach out for help.

Talking about the launch, Jennifer Park Stout, VP of Global Public Policy, Snap said “At Snap, we have always been inspired by the power real friendships have in supporting health and happiness. Now more than ever, in a socially distanced world, we see friendship and connection is vital to our wellbeing. Here For You was designed to empower our community with resources to help themselves, as well as educate on how to spot signs in loved ones.”