Should I buy a KitchenAid appliance?

Available in a deliciously festive Candy Red finish, the stunning KitchenAid Stand Mixer is on the wish list of every enthusiastic cook this Christmas – for those who don’t already own one, that is.

Regularly seen gracing the kitchen worktops of The Great British Bake Off, the KitchenAid Stand Mixer has somewhat of a cult following and this year marked the centenary of its launch.

While it usually retails at a hefty £499.99 / $643 / AU$946, Argos in the UK has slashed its price to an impressive £279.99 / $360 / AU$530 this Black Friday. But is the Stand Mixer and KitchenAid’s complementing range of kitchen gadgets – both large and small - worth paying that bit extra for? Here we take a closer look at the brand’s offering so you can decide whether its designs deserve a space on your work surface.

The Bottom Line: If you’re looking for an iconic range of artisan appliances and cooking tools that are durable and finely crafted, consider the KitchenAid brand.

Pros: KitchenAid’s appliance range goes beyond the ubiquitous statement Stand Mixer design. Within its portfolio you’ll find a range of equally impressive small appliances to match including blenders, coffee machines, food processors, toasters and kettles, all with the sophisticated finish and fine craftsmanship synonymous with the artisan brand. The brand has also launched numerous limited edition ranges including the current Queen of Hearts collection that includes a hand blender and mini food processor.

KitchenAid also produces a range of large appliances including ovens and microwaves, hobs, hoods, fridges and dishwashers, as well as smaller kitchen tools such as knife blocks, baking tins, oven dishes and utensils. Then there’s the KitchenAid Cookery School at the company’s ‘London Experience Store’, which offers cooking inspiration for those that wish to expand their culinary repertoire – a nice touch that can make you feel like you’re buying into a lifestyle, not just a product.

Cons: While you will find great deals on KitchenAid appliances this Black Friday, you can generally expect to pay premium prices. A 1.25-litre kettle starts from £89 / $114 / AU$168, for example, while you can find yourself paying around £1,600 $2,057 / AU$ 3,027 for an induction hob.

KitchenAid – everything you need to know:

With a stunning spec, KitchenAid appliances are popular and for good reason. The American brand is owned by the Whirlpool Corporation and has a rich history steeped in innovation. In 1908 Ohio engineer Herbert Johnson came up with the idea of an electric stand mixer after being inspired by a baker mixing dough with a metal spoon. Then in 1919 the company started selling the H5 - the first household eggbeater – and by 1937, Egmont Arens has redesigned the new K model stand mixer that has an unmistakable style we can still appreciate today.

Designed with comfort and ergonomics in mind, KitchenAid’s stylish and robust metal constructions come in a wide range of signature color finishes and are known for their quiet and versatile operation – the Stand Mixer has its distinctive ‘planetary’ motion and powerful 10-speed motor, for example.

It’s worth noting however, that not all KitchenAid appliances have been launched with positive feedback. In 2018, more than 20,000 5KEK1722 kettles needed to be recalled in the UK due to a problem with the handle.

KitchenAid also has some equally impressive competitors. Brands such as Kenwood, Sage and Cuisinart are just some of the names that are giving KitchenAid a run for its money with their stylish designs and clever tech spec. So, to find an appliance that will best suit you, remember that it will ultimately come down to the finer details – scrutinise features such as bowl sizes, speed setting range and how many attachments are offered, for example, whether a gadget comes with dishwasher safe parts or a warranty and if the quality of its customer service is one you admire – these will all play a part in making sure your cooking adventures run smoothly.

KitchenAid: the final word

While you are paying a premium price for the name, when you buy a KitchenAid appliance you’re also investing in a piece of kit that’s designed to be an heirloom of the future.

KitchenAid components from 1937 are still compatible with front attachment hubs today for instance, and in our throwaway culture, it’s encouraging to know that KitchenAid designs are built to last.

