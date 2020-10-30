Seagate launches new FireCuda, BarraCuda SSDs for Indian gamers

Seagate has launched four new FireCuda, BarraCuda SSDs in India that include Seagate FireCuda 520, FireCuda 120, FireCuda Gaming SSD and BarraCuda Fast SSD. This new lineup of SSDs include internal as well as external ones.

Among these new SSDs the FireCuda 520 and FireCuda 120 are the internal gaming SSDs, while the FireCuda Gaming SSD and BarraCuda Fast SSD are the external ones.

Seagate new FireCuda, BarraCuda SSDs: Details

According to Seagate the new FireCuda 520 delivers up to 45% more speed than PCIe Gen3 M.2 NVMe. It also writes that the FireCuda 120 is ideal for optimising performance, capacity, and speed for gamers. The FireCuda Gaming SSD and BarraCuda Fast SSD apparently deliver improved performance for gamers.

On the other hand Seagate FireCuda Gaming SSD works as a NVMe SSD in performance while BarraCuda Fast SSD is designed for speed and space and optimal SATA performance.

“Next-gen gaming is going to be all about high speed, robust performance, compatibility, and flexibility. We are committed to providing a whole new gaming experience to our customers in India,” says Sameer Bhatia, Director Asia Pacific, Consumer Business Group and Country Manager for SAARC & India, Seagate Technology.

“Whether it’s a boot drive to run heavy duty games or a secondary drive for mass storage and streaming, Seagate’s advanced gaming solutions help gamers push their builds and upgrades to the next level. Our gaming solutions deliver the performance, simplicity, and ingenious design to help gamers realise their peak potential.”

Pricing

The Seagate FireCuda 520 is priced at Rs 13,999 for 500 GB, Rs 28,999 for 1TB and Rs 44,999 for 2TB capacities. The FireCuda 120 is priced at Rs 14,999, Rs 27,999 and Rs 57,999 for 500GB, 1TB and 2TB capacities.

Seagate is offering a five-year limited warranty with the FireCuda Gaming SSD. It is priced at Rs 32,999, Rs 39,999 and Rs 53,499 for 500GB, 1TB and 2TB capacities. For the BarraCuda Fast SSD, Seagate is offering a three-year limited warranty and is priced at Rs 7,499 for 500 GB, Rs 14,999 for 1TB and Rs 28,799 for 2TB capacities.

Check out Seagate FireCuda 520on Amazon