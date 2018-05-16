Samsung's entry-level Android Oreo Go phone could debut in India soon

After Nokia, Micromax and Lava, South Korean OEM Samsung is reportedly planning to launch an Android Go Oreo device in India. It is expected be an entry-level smartphone with low-end specifications with an affordable price tag.

As per a report by Sammobile, Samsung will now be joining Google’s Android Go program. A new benchmark listing almost confirms a device named Samsung SM-J260G based on the toned-down operating system.

The report also suggests that the phone is being tested for the Indian sub-continent, which is seen as a hot market for budget phones. The countries in the region include India and neighbours — Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

The device was benchmarked with 1GB of RAM and Android 8.1 Oreo with a processor codenamed Universal7570_Go. This is not the first time the smartphone has made its appearance, previous rumours revealed similar details suggesting that the name would be Galaxy J2 Core.

Samsung’s in the race

Xiaomi recently toppled Samsung in terms of market share in Q4 2017 in the Indian market. Despite a stronghold in the Indian market, Samsung still needs to catch up with Chinese OEMs in the budget segment.

Bringing and entry-level phone running Android Oreo Go is a good move to occupy the space as no other OEMs have managed to impress with their versions of Go phones.