Samsung sends the Android Nougat update for the Galaxy S6 and S6 edge yet again

Samsung has announced the roll out of Android 7.0 Nougat for the SM-G925F, which is the international variant of the Galaxy S6 edge. It goes without saying that the standard Galaxy S6 will also receive the update over the coming days. It is important to note that Samsung halted the update initially following some last minute bugs. So it is relieving for the customers to know that the new update is live again.

Considering the fact that the Galaxy S6 and the S6 edge were originally launched a couple of years ago, it’s very likely that it won’t see any other major updates in the future. Keeping this in mind, this is a pretty important update for the two handsets. It reportedly comes with the firmware version G925FXXU5EQBG, for those keeping track.

The update will come with a brand new UX which comes with a handful of new additions. Prominent among these is the inclusion of a new notifications window, improved battery performance, faster apps handling and much more. After the update, double tapping the recents button on the smartphone will give you the list of the last two recently opened apps.

It’s not known as to when the update will be sent out to other parts of the world, but knowing that Samsung has started seeding it in the UK, we don't think other markets should be far away now.