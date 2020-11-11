Samsung just launched Sero, the first mobile optimized TV

Samsung India today expanded its lifestyle TV range with the launch of The Sero. This is the world’s first mobile optimized TV which allows users to view content by rotating between horizontal and vertical orientations at the flick of a button.

The Sero is the Korean word for ‘vertical’, and is one of the more unique TVs from Samsung. Its design caters to consumers that would benefit from a vertical display. The Sero will be exclusively available at Reliance Digital stores at a price of Rs 1,24,990. It has one variant with a 43-inch screen size and contemporary navy-blue bezel design. Additionally, other consumers benefits include 5% cash back and EMIs at Rs 1,190.

Samsung The Sero TV: Details and specs

Samsung claims that The Sero is a space-saving design and comes with a navy blue stand. It has the ability to pivot between horizontal and vertical orientations as easily as a smartphone or tablet. The Sero is optimized for social media content, streaming services and gaming.

The Sero delivers a mobile-optimized experience while rotating the screen automatically to mirror mobile content. The screen can also be rotated by remote control, voice command and via the SmartThings app.

The Sero comes with 4.1ch 60W Front Firing speakers for audio. This is paired with Samsung’s QLED technology. The Sero is designed for mirroring phone content which can be done simply by tapping your phone on the TV with NFC and delivers 100% colour volume with over a billion colours and shades for a cinematic experience. The Sero also uses AI to upscale content to 4K resolution, so users can stream content in detail, regardless of the source.

When not in use The Sero‘s Portrait Mode lets consumers choose from various vertical backgrounds to work as screen savers. The Ambient Mode+ on the TV allows users to display useful information or blend the TV into its surroundings, hence avoiding the big blank screen.

The Sero is also equipped with other smart features such as Adaptive Picture, Responsive UI, Tap View technology, Active Voice Amplifier (AVA), etc. for an advanced viewing experience.