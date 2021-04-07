Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could have a tiny outer screen

A new rumor suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may have a very small outer screen; one that’s smaller than the screen on the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The leak says the display will be the same resolution (816 x 2260 pixels) but will only be a 5.4-inch display, rather than the 6.2-inch of the Fold 2.

This new display size seems a little off if you ask us - so it’s worth taking this leak with an extra pinch of salt - especially since the inner display will supposedly be a much larger 7.7-inches.

It’s possible that it’s just a typo and we could be looking at a 6.4-inch display instead but we’ll have to wait for an official reveal to know for sure.

If the leak is true, the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be disappointing for fans looking to upgrade their Fold 2 or those wanting to try out a folding phone for the first time. We’ll have to see if there is a method to Samsung’s madness should the leak turn out to be real.

Why are there two displays on the Z Fold 3?

Samsung’s Z Fold line of phones open up like a book and feature two screens. One screen sits on the phone’s ‘front cover’ - making it look like a thicker regular phone - and the other is inside - giving you an extra large ‘double-page spread’ of a display.

The aim of the Z Fold series is to balance keeping the smaller form factor of a phone but give you a larger screen like a tablet, though the developing tech and extra components mean that it can all come at a price.

If the Z Fold 3 does feature a smaller outer display than its predecessor, our first guess is that this is a cost saving method.

Hopefully, the screen size would be part of a plan to bring the new model into a more reasonable price range for phone buyers. As we learn more about the Galaxy Z Fold 3, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.

