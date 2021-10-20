Make your own Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with 49 different color and hinge combos

We enjoyed the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 when it came out in August, and fans who have been waiting to pick one up have even more reasons to buy now that Samsung has added more colors for buyers to customize their own clamshell foldable.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, as it’s called, lets buyers choose the color of the top and bottom sections as well as the hinge between. The Bespoke Edition adds blue and yellow to the existing white, black, pink, and cream color options along with the silver and black hinge choices – all told, there are 49 possible combinations, per Samsung.

You’ll have to pay a bit extra for the privilege: the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition price starts at $1,099 (around £TK / AU$TK), which is above the $999 / £949 / AU$1,499 base pricetag.

And while there's no Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 Bespoke Edition, fans should stay tuned: starting with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, Samsung will expand this initiative to other devices moving forward, the company told TechRadar over email.

(Image credit: Samsung / Maison Kitsune)

Samsung's latest Unpacked: what else is here?

Sadly, the rumors weren't true: the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE isn't launching yet, though fans of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will at least get a new update that includes some new watch faces, a gesture control feature, and enhanced fall detection.

And the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 isn’t the only device getting special editions. There are new versions of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 themed to Paris-meets-Tokyo brand Maison Kitsuné.

(Image credit: Samsung / Maison Kitsune)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsuné Edition has Moonrock Beige straps with a cutout shaped like the brand’s fox logo and engravings, as well as a Stardust Gray strap. There are Maison Kitsuné-themed watch faces, too.

(Image credit: Samsung / Maison Kitsune)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition come in similar colors – Moonrock Beige for the earbuds and a Stardust Gray leather case, which is emblazoned with the fox logo. The right earbud features the fox head, while the left has a fox tail, and there's a theme for your paired smartphone, too.

Both special editions are pricier than their standard versions: the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsuné Edition in 40mm is priced at $399 (around £290 / AU$530), which is above the 40mm Galaxy 4’s pricetag of $249.99 / £249 / AU$399.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition costs $249 (around £180 / AU$330), which is above the standard Buds 2 price of $149.99 / £139.99 / AU$219.