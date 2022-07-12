Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series is already listed on the official website

Audio player loading…

The fact that Samsung is readying its upcoming flagship wearable smartwatch is well known. The company has more or less confirmed the same by listing the various models of the Galaxy Watch 5 on its official website in multiple countries.

The support pages for Galaxy Watch 5 that have gone live in Denmark, Belgium, and Norway hint at three variants - SM-R925F (Watch5 Pro), SM-R905F (Watch5 40mm), and SM-R915F (Watch5 44mm).

Spotted by a popular tipster Roland Quandt, these pages, unfortunately, do not reveal much about the watch and in fact, the support page on Samsung’s Belgian website has been taken down already.

Galaxy Watch5 40, 44 and 5 Pro 45mm listed at Samsung.https://t.co/nG3pWEWc0yhttps://t.co/scknBva5PNhttps://t.co/ZEsKDHrcdWJuly 10, 2022 See more

Though the company hasn’t yet announced, however, according to the previous reports, the Galaxy Watch 5 is expected to launch on August 10 at the Galaxy Unpacked launch event. The watch might debut alongside foldable phones like Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.

Reports hint that the 40mm Watch 5 might be introduced in Pink Gold, Gray, and Silver, while the 44mm variant of Watch 5 might come in Blue, Gray, and Silver colour options. The Watch 5 Pro is expected to come in Black and Titanium colourways.

The recent leaks have more or less confirmed the overall design of the upcoming premium wearables from Samsung. The Watch 5 Pro, which was codenamed Project X, will come in a circular dial and will be available in WiFi-only and LTE connectivity options.

The Watch 5 has been codenamed Heart and resembles the Watch 4 in terms of looks and feel. This watch will also come in WiFi-only and LTE variants.

Premium smartwatches at a premium price point

Both the watches are expected to ship with Wear OS 3.5-based One UI 4.5 software – making it one of the most premium Wear OS -toting smartwatches in the market. The Pixel Watch will probably be the most premium one once it is available.

In terms of pricing, the Galaxy Watch 5 is expected to be launched at a starting price of Rs. 24,000 approximately for the base variant with a 40mm dial and WiFi-only connectivity. It could go all the way to Rs. 40,000 or more for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

The Galaxy Watch 5 is also expected to come with a circular AMOLED display and might feature an accelerometer, gyro, heart rate monitor, GPS, body composition measurement, and ECG. The watches are expected to come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.