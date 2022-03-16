Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 might come with a much-needed upgrade

Audio player loading…

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is expected to launch later this year, however, details around the upcoming premium smartwatch have started trickling in already. It is now being reported that the 40mm variant of the watch might sport a beefed-up battery.

According to a report by Sammobile , the Galaxy Watch 5 with a 40mm dial bearing a model number SM-R900 will house a 276 mAh battery. The report cites a regulatory filing that reveals that the battery pack with an EB-BR900ABY would be a part of the upcoming smartwatch.

Considering the fact that the Galaxy Watch 4 came with a smaller 247 mAh battery, this upgrade is expected to improve the experience. Users, in particular, may welcome this move as smartwatches, especially the ones powered by Google’s Wear OS or Apple Watch, struggle with battery backup.

(Image credit: Sammobile)

In comparison, the RTOS based wearables offer 10-15 days of battery backup without breaking a sweat. Though compared to the real smartwatches, the RTOS powered smartwatches do not come with as many features and are essentially a fancy looking fitness tracker.

That being said, since the new Galaxy Watch 5 may come with additional features and better internal specifications, it is difficult to tell how much impact this upgrade will make. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is expected to enter the mass production phase in the third quarter this year and might launch soon after - probably alongside this year’s iteration of Galaxy Fold phones.

An earlier report hinted that the Galaxy Watch 5 might come with an ability to monitor temperature as well. It has been reported that the watch will be able to track changes in the skin temperature and might be helpful in early Covid-19 detection.

Apart from the Galaxy Watch, Samsung is looking to include the temperature sensing capabilities in its other wearable devices like the next-gen Galaxy Buds as well.