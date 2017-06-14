Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro vs Galaxy J7 Max: What’s the difference?

Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy J7 Pro and the J7 Max in India carrying attractive price tags. The Galaxy J7 Max will be available as soon as next week whereas the Galaxy J7 Pro will be sold starting mid-July.

Surprisingly, both handsets will be sold via offline stores in the country, and the company hasn’t shared details on online availability at the moment. It’s likely that Samsung wants to keep these handsets limited to brick-and-mortar stores in the country, which might not be a bad ploy.

So what are some of the key differences between the two handsets? Let’s have a look.

Display

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD (1920x1080) Super AMOLED display panel. The Galaxy J7 Max, on the other hand, comes with a larger 5.7-inch display panel with the same resolution but settles for an LCD panel instead.

Camera

Both phones are pretty much the same in this regard as they’re packing a 13MP f/1.7 rear camera, and a 13MP f/1.9 front camera. The two phones come with a LED flash on the front as well, much in line with modern day mid-rangers. It’s clear why Samsung is rating the camera credentials of the two phones very highly.

Performance

The Galaxy J7 Pro comes with the octa-core 1.9 GHz Exynos 7870 processor, while the J7 Max is equipped with the octa-core 1.9 GHz Mediatek MT6757 Helio P20 chipset. Although the two processors are produced by different manufacturers, the performance should be pretty much on par since they both run on Cortex-A53 cores.

Battery

The J7 Max is packing a 3,300mAh battery on board, whereas the J7 Pro comes with a 3,600mAh battery under the hood. Since the J7 Pro comes with a Super AMOLED display, we figure the battery performance should be significantly better. In terms of real-world performance, though, both phones should pretty much be on par.

Other features

The Galaxy J7 Max comes with 32GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. The J7 Pro, however, comes with only 3GB of RAM but bumps up the storage to 64GB. Both phones support expandable storage.

Samsung is bringing a new version of Samsung Pay, known as Samsung Pay Mini. This will consist of UPI and other wallets like Paytm. The company expects to bring this to all the new Galaxy J series phones starting with the Galaxy J7 Max. Both the new handsets come with a front facing fingerprint scanner.

There’s no USB Type-C port on either phone here, so customers will have to settle for the conventional micro USB port. The Galaxy J7 Pro and the J7 Max will be available in Black and Gold color variants at launch.

Pricing and availability

The Galaxy J7 Max will set you back by Rs 17,900 when it is made available via Samsung retail stores and other offline retailers on June 20.

The Galaxy J7 Pro will cost Rs 20,900 and will be available through the same retail channels as the J7 Max.