Samsung CH711 curved quantum dot monitor locks its crosshair on gamers

Looking to stay one step ahead of the curve of PC gamers' desires, Samsung has just revealed its CH711 gaming monitor. Heading to CES 2017 at the start of January, it's a sharply curved screen making use of the company's quantum dot technology.

Set to be available in 27- and 31.5-inch sizes, the CH711 packs a 2560 x 1440 resolution into its 1,800R curvature display.

Neatly designed so as to tuck all cabling into the monitor's stand, the CH711 offers a 178-degree viewing angle and adjustable positioning, letting you flip the screen vertically - if you can stomach its curve at that orientation, of course.

Gaming goodies

At this point, it's more or less accepted that an OLED display offers a richer picture quality than Samsung's quantum dots. So where's the benefit to gamers here?

That'll mostly be down to input lag - OLED is known to struggle to keep up with fast-paced games, whereas Samsung's had some solid successes working gaming modes into its quantum dot televisions. Expect to see a similarly responsive display here.

A few pieces of the gaming puzzle are missing here though (there's no mention of Nvidia G-Sync or AMD Freesync refresh rate smoothing), while designers will have to wait to find out if its an 8-bit or 10-bit panel. Not that designers are being left out - if the above press shot is anything to go by, Samsung's looking to court Mac-sporting creative types, too.

We'll find out more (including hopefully a price) at CES 2017, where the CH711 will be on show alongside two other quantum dot displays - the GFG70 and CF791.