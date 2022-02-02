Rocket Boys, the tale of two gifted Indian scientists: How to catch the new series

Audio player loading…

History. Nuclear science. Space Research. These are not subjects that readily lend themselves to entertainment in Indian context. But these are precisely some of the ingredients that will make the new web series Rocket Boys that will stream on SonyLiv from February 4.

The series is on the life and times of Dr Homi J Bhabha and Dr Vikram Sarabhai. The first a nuclear scientist, and the second a space researcher. The two are pioneers in their respective fields in India, and the two shared a friendship, and that is why the stories of the two stalwarts get to be part of the same web series.

The period drama chronicles their journey and their dream to make India a nuclear and space power.

The series is directed by Abhay Pannu and is produced by Roy Kapur Films & Emmay Entertainment.

Bhabha and Sarabhai, the tale of two scientists and friends

For those not clued in on India's journey in science, Vikram Sarabhai is called as 'Father of the Indian Space Programme', while Homi Bhabha 'Father of Indian Nuclear Programme'.

It was at the famed Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru that Bhabha and Sarabhai first met. Bhabha joined as a Professor at the Cosmic Ray Research Unit in 1942 while Sarabhai was already in IISc since 1940. While Bhabha was interested in cosmic rays for the atomic particles they revealed, Sarabhai would come to see them as tools to study outer space. Their friendship would eventually lead to professional collaborations.

Bhabha eventually became the founder-director of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre in Mumbai. It was Sarabhai's efforts that led to the establishment of ISRO. Sarabhai along and Bhabha together helped build the first rocket launching station in Thiruvananthapuram. Sarabhai also played a key role in setting up the Physical Research Laboratory and IIM in Ahmedabad.

The duo had a love for arts and culture, and a “a taste for the good life”. Their lives, personal and public, were also not without controversies. How much of it make it to the series remains to be seen.

The cast of Rocket Boys

The series will mostly focus on how Bhabha and Sarabhai together played an important role in advancing science and technological development in India.

In the series Rocket Boys, Vikram Sarabhai is played by Paatal Lok actor Ishwak Singh, while the talented Jim Sarbh plays Homi Bhabha. Regina Cassandra, making her web series debut, plays the Mrinalini Sarabhai character. The series also stars Rajit Kapoor, Arjun Radhakrishnan (as APJ Abdul Kalam), Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Saba Azad and Namit Das.

Rocket Boys Season 1 will be available from February 4 on Sony LIV.

Interestingly, the producers of the series have already said that it would be a two part series. Apparently, they have already shot the second part.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!