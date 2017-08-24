Reliance JioPhone specifications and features revealed

Reliance has finally announced the detailed specs of its JioPhone which is now listed on the company’s official website. The new generation feature phone comes with decent internals and a few interesting functionalities. With an effective price tag of Rs. 0, the Reliance JioPhone is set to go up for pre-booking at 5:30 pm today.

Reliance JioPhone Specifications

Starting with the externals, the JioPhone looks just like any other feature phone. The handset comes with a 2.4-inch (6.09 cm) display with QVGA (320 x 240) resolution. A typical alphanumeric keypad sits just below the screen.

Under the hood, there is either a Spreadtrum SC9820A SoC or a Snapdragon 205 chipset. Both of them feature dual-core CPUs with Cortex-A7 cores clocked at up to 1.2 GHz each. While Spreadtrum packs a Mali 400 GPU, the Snapdragon chip sports its own Adreno 304 graphics unit.

Coming to the memory department, the JioPhone features 512 MB of RAM along with 4 GB of storage. Additionally, there is support for up to 128 GB of micro SD card.

Moving on to the optics, the zero-cost feature phone rocks a 2 MP rear camera and a 0.3 MP Selfie snapper. While there is a LED torch in the handset, it is located at the top and can’t function as a camera flash.

Talking of multimedia capabilities, the Reliance JioPhone can play a wide format of audio and video files with support for up to HD (1280 x 720) movies. The device comes preinstalled with various entertainment apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioMusic, etc. and features an FM Radio too.

However, the most interesting thing about the JioPhone is its ability to cast content to any television through a special JioMediaCable. This is something that is totally unexpected from a mobile of its caliber.

Speaking of connectivity, the JioPhone has it all. Starting from 4G LTE, VoLTE and ViLTE till Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC, Reliance has left no stones unturned. The company has also disclosed that it is working on an in-house NFC-based payment system. Regarding ports, the JioPhone has a micro USB 2.0 port and 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Last, but not the least, a 2000mAh Lithium-Polymer battery juices up the handset with an expected talk time of 12 hours and 15 days standby.

Reliance JioPhone Pricing, Plans, and Availability

While the JioPhone is basically a free of cost handset, you need to pay a security deposit of Rs. 1500 in order to get it. You can get back this money after at least three years. Reliance has devised a special monthly plan for the JioPhone. It costs Rs. 153 and comes with unlimited data, voice calling, video calling, 300 SMS and premium app subscriptions.

Regarding availability, the first pre-ordering of JioPhone goes live today at 5:30 pm. If you manage to order it, you can expect the handset to be delivered around 1st September to 4th September.